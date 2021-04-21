Tennis: Players to Watch in Southern Maine





BOYS I am Adey, Waynflete senior: A versatile athlete (football, downhill skiing) who also plays lacrosse this spring, Adey reached the quarter-finals of the state singles tournament as a sophomore. In team play, he went 11-3 on No. 2 singles to help the Flyers win their 12th Class C crown in a row. Leif Boddie, Greely junior: In his freshman year of high school game, Boddie led a Greely turnaround by going 12-2 in team matches when the Rangers reached the Class B South semifinals. He drew the fifth seed in the state tournament in singles and advanced to the quarter-finals. An arm injury could complicate his start this spring. George Cutone, Kennebunk freshman: New to high school, Cutone is a veteran of USTA tournaments and a legit contender for the state singles title. Kennebunk coach Paul Gaylord said Cutone has an all-court game that includesvolys, overheads and services as well as accurate bases. Aidan Kieffer, Waynflete senior: As a freshman, Kieffer teamed up with Adey to win the Western Maine Conference doubles title, then missed his second season due to a disc injury in his back. He’s now moving up to No. 2 singles to give the Flyers a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of their line-up. Ezra LeMole, Camden Hills junior: LeMole returns to No. 1 singles for the Windjammers, as they attempt to return to the Class B state championship for the first time since winning the second of two titles in 2017. the Round of 32. Bryce Poulin, Junior North Yarmouth Academy: A lean, three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and golf, Poulin boasts powerful service and guiding foundations. He finished 10-4 as a freshman in singles and moves up to No. 1 for the Panthers this year. GIRLS Caitlin Cass, Lincoln Academy senior: Quarter-finalist Cass, third seed in the 2019 singles, went into team play 15-1 to lead the Eagles to a second tier B title in a row. In her freshman year, she reached the singles semifinals as the sixth seed. Abby Emerson, Gorham junior: Emerson moves up one slot to No. 1 singles for the Rams, who reached the semifinals of Class A South in her first year. Coach Nicole Bergeron sees a lot of growth and describes Emerson as very competitive and hungry, with a range of skills to deal with different playstyles. Blair Hollyday, Cape Elizabeth senior: Hollyday was undefeated in team play at the top of the Cape Elizabeth line-up in 2019. Seeded ninth in the state tournament in singles, she advanced to the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champion Grace Campanella of Kennebunk / Wells. Hollyday plans to pursue her career at Trinity College. Sofia Mavor, freshman in Yarmouth: Mavor operates on the USTA circuit and has New England and national rankings. She has an advanced understanding of the game, said Clippers coach Bill Shardlow. Older sister Lana won the 2017 state singles title and now plays for the state of North Carolina, as does their father Brian. Coco Meserve, freshman from Brunswick: Also new to the high school league, Meserve plays with a lot of topspin and keeps the ball deep. She is not averse to charging the net and is adept at storing short balls. Like Mavor, Meserve is active on the USTA circuit and scores high in the region. Morgan Warner, Waynflete senior: After playing her freshman year of lacrosse, Warner switched to tennis as a sophomore and was unbeaten in 14 games to lead the Flyers to the Class C South finals. She reached the semi-finals of the state tournament as the sixth seed. «Previous Tennis: Teams to watch in southern Maine This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

