UMass hockey NCAA championship a reminder that Massachusetts is a hockey state, said Governor Charlie Baker

Ashburton Park was inundated with maroon and white on Tuesday afternoon when Governor Charlie Baker, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, and other officials welcomed the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s 2021 NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey national champions to the State House.

This team was such a glorious moment for all of us in Western Mass., In the state of Massachusetts and for hockey fans across the country, said Rep. Dan Carey of Easthampton before presenting a House and Senate resolution defining the GPA of the teams was noticed. from 3.70.

The Minutemen beat the St. Cloud State University Huskies 5-0 in the national championship game on April 10 in Pittsburgh, retaliated their loss in the 2019 title game and captured the first Division 1 college hockey championship for a Massachusetts school since Boston College won in 2012.

Before the NCAA tournament, UMass won the first-ever Lamoriello trophy with a 1-0 victory over the UMass Lowell Riverhawks in the Hockey East Association Championship. The conference title gave the Minutemen an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament, where they defeated Lake Superior State and Bemidji State in regional play to advance to the Frozen Four.

To go to the championship game, UMass knocked down the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs – the team that beat UMass 3-0 for the 2019 crown – in the national semifinals.

I couldn’t be more proud of the way these folks made it nearly two years ago, had a chance to play again last year, and then handled all the stuff the pandemic threw at them this year, and a really tough game in the semifinals against Minnesota Duluth to make this happen, Baker said. They are a great hockey team and the Chancellor would be the first to tell you that they are great students too. And they have made all of us here in Massachusetts so proud of their work, their accomplishments, their excellence and their determination.

At the end of the ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, UMass officials presented Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Mariano with UMass swag, including a home jersey with each of their names and the number 21. Baker immediately put on his jersey, but told them. the players present that he was not a hat man. Polito also put on her jersey for the rest of the press conference.

The Minutemens national title was the first championship for the UMass Amherst athletics department since the now-defunct ski team won the United States Collegiate Skiing and Snowboard Association’s national championship in 2008 and the first NCAA title since the women’s lacrosse program in 1982. claimed highest honor.

We just wanted to build a program that we can be proud of. And I think it’s really important for our university system, but especially for Amherst, to have a championship program – the big public school has something they can cheer loudly for, said head coach Greg Carvel. I am just very proud to have been able to offer that.

There are 10 NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey programs in Massachusetts, about one-sixth of all programs in the country and second only to the 11 programs in New York. In addition to the UMass Minutemen and Riverhawks, the Commonwealth is home to the Northeastern Huskies, BC Eagles, Holy Cross Crusaders, American International College Yellow Jackets, Bentley Falcons, Harvard Crimson, Merrimack Warriors, and Boston University Terriers.

This is a hockey state, let’s not forget that. I mean, we’re extremely proud of the fact that it’s not that unusual for a Massachusetts college hockey team – sometimes more than one – to finish in the last four in hockey, men and women. Let’s not forget that the Northeast women’s team also made it to the last four, Baker said. And I think we love that this is kind of a hockey-mad commonwealth, and that these people are taking this all the way to the top of the pile and doing it in such a determined and exciting way is a big lift, I think, for everyone.

When the Minutemen return to the Frozen Four next season, they will have the chance to defend their title on familiar ground: the 2022 Frozen Four is scheduled to be played in Boston.