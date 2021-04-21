Sports
UMass hockey NCAA championship a reminder that Massachusetts is a hockey state, said Governor Charlie Baker
Ashburton Park was inundated with maroon and white on Tuesday afternoon when Governor Charlie Baker, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, and other officials welcomed the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s 2021 NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey national champions to the State House.
This team was such a glorious moment for all of us in Western Mass., In the state of Massachusetts and for hockey fans across the country, said Rep. Dan Carey of Easthampton before presenting a House and Senate resolution defining the GPA of the teams was noticed. from 3.70.
The Minutemen beat the St. Cloud State University Huskies 5-0 in the national championship game on April 10 in Pittsburgh, retaliated their loss in the 2019 title game and captured the first Division 1 college hockey championship for a Massachusetts school since Boston College won in 2012.
- Related: UMass hockey championship gear: buy hats, T-shirts, flags, hoodies for Minutemens first national title
Before the NCAA tournament, UMass won the first-ever Lamoriello trophy with a 1-0 victory over the UMass Lowell Riverhawks in the Hockey East Association Championship. The conference title gave the Minutemen an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament, where they defeated Lake Superior State and Bemidji State in regional play to advance to the Frozen Four.
To go to the championship game, UMass knocked down the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs – the team that beat UMass 3-0 for the 2019 crown – in the national semifinals.
I couldn’t be more proud of the way these folks made it nearly two years ago, had a chance to play again last year, and then handled all the stuff the pandemic threw at them this year, and a really tough game in the semifinals against Minnesota Duluth to make this happen, Baker said. They are a great hockey team and the Chancellor would be the first to tell you that they are great students too. And they have made all of us here in Massachusetts so proud of their work, their accomplishments, their excellence and their determination.
At the end of the ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, UMass officials presented Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Mariano with UMass swag, including a home jersey with each of their names and the number 21. Baker immediately put on his jersey, but told them. the players present that he was not a hat man. Polito also put on her jersey for the rest of the press conference.
The Minutemens national title was the first championship for the UMass Amherst athletics department since the now-defunct ski team won the United States Collegiate Skiing and Snowboard Association’s national championship in 2008 and the first NCAA title since the women’s lacrosse program in 1982. claimed highest honor.
We just wanted to build a program that we can be proud of. And I think it’s really important for our university system, but especially for Amherst, to have a championship program – the big public school has something they can cheer loudly for, said head coach Greg Carvel. I am just very proud to have been able to offer that.
There are 10 NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey programs in Massachusetts, about one-sixth of all programs in the country and second only to the 11 programs in New York. In addition to the UMass Minutemen and Riverhawks, the Commonwealth is home to the Northeastern Huskies, BC Eagles, Holy Cross Crusaders, American International College Yellow Jackets, Bentley Falcons, Harvard Crimson, Merrimack Warriors, and Boston University Terriers.
This is a hockey state, let’s not forget that. I mean, we’re extremely proud of the fact that it’s not that unusual for a Massachusetts college hockey team – sometimes more than one – to finish in the last four in hockey, men and women. Let’s not forget that the Northeast women’s team also made it to the last four, Baker said. And I think we love that this is kind of a hockey-mad commonwealth, and that these people are taking this all the way to the top of the pile and doing it in such a determined and exciting way is a big lift, I think, for everyone.
When the Minutemen return to the Frozen Four next season, they will have the chance to defend their title on familiar ground: the 2022 Frozen Four is scheduled to be played in Boston.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]