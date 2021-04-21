Done justice, but ‘hard to celebrate’

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy called Tuesday’s guilty verdict in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis “an important day for our country,” but said it was hard to find reasons to celebrate and acknowledged that there was more work to be done. To do.

Van Gundy spoke to reporters leading up to Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, shortly after Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a jury for his role in the murder of George Floyd. May be outside a local supermarket.

“We had someone murdered unnecessarily right in front of us,” said Van Gundy. Right for all of us, because we can see it on video. And no verdict would change that. And while it’s common, it’s hard to celebrate. It’s also hard to celebrate because we’ve had other similar incidents since the time. that George Floyd was murdered.



“I think this makes you wonder, is it going to change something? Will it change something? It was a fair verdict. But will it have bigger implications? Will it force or motivate us to better supervise. And solve the immense?” problem of racial justice Will it do any of that, will it move us forward Or is this just an isolated judgment on one where we had clear video evidence?

“I welcome the fair judgment, but it’s hard for me to celebrate where it all began – George Floyd is still dead and people have since been dead and don’t have overwhelming confidence that this will be a step in the right direction and not an isolated incident. “

Van Gundy, 61, said former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce texted all of the league’s head coaches on Tuesday to remind them that the National Basketball Coaches Association began a committee on racial injustice and reform shortly after Floyd was murdered.

The committee, of which Van Gundy and Pierce are part, has started to pursue solutions within NBA cities.

Van Gundy added that while he believes the country is “falling back on issues of racial equality and justice,” the only thing that gives him hope is seeing how “engaged” the country’s younger generation is.

“I look at NBA players and, I mean, to see their involvement at their age. I look at my kids in their twenties and see their level of involvement. It’s up to them now, because our generation, not your boys “Generation because I’m much older than anyone who walks the planet, but my generation screwed up. It’s up to the younger generation,” Van Gundy said.

“When I go downstairs, I have to look at my kids. I have to look at athletes in their twenties and things trying to get engaged. That’s where my hope comes from. But man, it’s hard to foresee progress. at this time. “

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said there was a sense of “relief” among his players after the guilty verdict was read Tuesday.

“I know there has been a lot of concern around the team over the past few days, not just about the verdict, but of course about what could happen to our community,” said Finch, who was in Sacramento with his team to take on. the Kings. on Tuesday evening. “We all have families, friends are still there, so there is a lot of concern. I haven’t had a chance to interact with all of them individually, which we plan to do, because we all have different schedules when we Come to the arena and get ready for the game. “

Finch acknowledged that the trial, as well as last week’s shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, has made it difficult for many of his players to focus on basketball. The wolves postponed their game on April 12, a day after Wright was killed when a Brooklyn Center police officer shot him during a traffic stop.

“I think it’s something that weighs on them every day,” Finch said. “We’re seeing the visual reinforcement of what’s happening, whether it’s national guards on our street or the Brooklyn Center protests. These are things we can’t escape – and it’s okay not to think of basketball as we touch these other bigger things in life that knock in our face and try to cope with as a community. “

Several other NBA coaches responded to the verdict on Tuesday.

Nate McMillan, Hawks: “I feel like the jury did their job. You have to hold everyone accountable for their actions. The jury found him guilty on all three charges. I thought they did their job. That’s all everyone in this country is about. “Wait a minute. Everyone is responsible for their actions. I thought they made the right decision today.”

Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets: It is bittersweet. It is clear that George Floyd has lost his life, as many others have wrongly done, and we must not forget that people are losing their lives. On the other hand, it is a small gesture of justice and possibly hope for it. the future.Perhaps all the movements for social justice, the NBA, the WNBA and the community at large are really having an impact. Whether it’s small and creating a tipping point or big, it gives hope that the voices of many will bring change and we have a better future for our children. “

James Borrego, Charlotte Hornets: “It was an appropriate verdict. Clearly agree, but we have a lot of work to do. Our league has done a great job of bringing change and continuing to see change and push for change, and the other, I think, today. was hopefully a day of healing, but also to motivate us to want more, to be more, to see change I am proud to work for a league and an organization that wants to see that and wants dialogue We’ve won It won’t stop here. We will continue as an organization to do what we can in our own community to address injustice and encourage our communities to get better, and I think we all want that for our children, our families. “

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks: “We are glad that justice has been served. Your heart goes out to the Floyd family, because there is nothing you can do to bring him back. Obviously, this has no place in society for racism or bigotry. We must do better. a country, we have to do better. “

Steve Clifford, Orlando Magic: “For me the predominant emotion was just relief. … I can’t lie, coming back to this, like many people, I was very concerned [had the ruling gone another way]. … Hopefully this can start to give a sense of closure. “