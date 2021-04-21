Patterson heads talent pool for Top End tournaments

Test-capped batter Kurtis Patterson and fellow Australia representative Chris Tremain headline a list of high-profile players heading to Darwin this winter to be part of the Northern Territory’s inaugural Cricket 365 program.

Patterson, who captained New South Wales last week in Marsh Sheffield Shield’s latest loss to Queensland, is one of 31 interstate cricketers signed to compete in 50-over and T20 competitions running from June to August. are organized by NT Cricket.

The 27-year-old scored a first test century against Sri Lanka in Canberra in 2019 and can boast a test average of 144, but then went through a drought that saw him go without a Shield century for two years to a breakthrough against South Australia for the last. month.

He will belong to a strong Blues contingent that has chosen to play off-season, including Shield teammates Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha and Jack Edwards, as well as Edwards’ older brother Mickey and Lachie Hearne who was a member of the NSW squad . for the Shield decision maker.

Tremain, the 2017-18 Shield player of the year with Victoria, moved to Sydney last year but was unable to break into the strong Blues lineup and hopes to revive his career with a stint in the Top End.

Others with top-notch experience to pursue the winter play option include South Australia’s Shield opening pair Jake Weatherald and Henry Hunt, as well as spinners Lloyd Pope (SA) and Jarrod Freeman (Tasmania).

It represents the most notable influx of high-profile players in the NT season since test pair David Warner and Cameron Bancroft competed in the 2018 Strike League while watching suspensions from international and interstate cricket.

Also signing up for the three-month stay, in which players cover the cost of their flights to and from Darwin and the daily living expenses, are BBL-listed players Mac Wright (Hobart Hurricanes) and Hayden Kerr (Sydney Sixers). with a large number of second XI and under-19 representatives.

The Cricket 365 program is primarily designed to provide off-season opportunities to some of Australia’s top emerging players, who make up the bulk of the imported talent.

But it also acts as a vehicle for established cricketers who are no longer able to travel abroad during the southern winter, return from lengthy layoffs from injuries, or seek further claims for places in the KFC BBL and other global T20. competitions.

Crucially, the concept allows players from neighboring and southern states to play competitive cricket in winter without the added expense and logistical hassles associated with traveling abroad.

“It was great to see the overwhelmingly positive response from state associations and players to Cricket 365,” said Graham Manou, Cricket Australia’s National Talent and Pathways Manager, today.

“We have said, and continue to believe, that it is vital to find ways for players to continue their development in a competitive environment.

“With such a high caliber of engaged players this year, we expect the benefits of Cricket 365 to be far-reaching and we hope it will provide a platform that others can take advantage of for years to come.”

All Cricket 365 matches will be streamed live, with the men’s matches being broadcast through Cricket Australia’s Facebook channels, allowing state and territory coaches to monitor player progress and talent scouts to spot potential signings.

Nominations from interstate players have been submitted in consultation with Cricket Australia and their respective high-performance state managers, and each will be assigned to one of the 15-piece Darwin limited-overs outfits – City Cyclones, Desert Blaze, Northern Tide and Southern Storm.

The composition of those squadrons is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Those teams will then compete in the TIO Men’s One Day Series (June 20 – July 25) and the TIO T20 Tournament (August 15-27) with the prospect of up to two additional teams participating in the T20 competition (likely existing KFC BBL clubs).

In addition, between the two limited-overs leagues, NT Cricket will host a Top End One Day Series of three matches between a CA XI (made up of the Darwin interstate players) and a combined team of NT-based players.

“We are delighted with the support of Cricket Australia and every national cricket association in the country to launch Cricket 365 in June,” said Joel Morrison, NT Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer.

“With a mix of Australian Test, state contracted and emerging young players who have signed up to play cricket in Darwin and Palmerston, the quality of cricket on display this dry season will be top class.

“It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket in the territory, especially for our local players, coaches and match officials who will have the unique opportunity to mingle with some of Australia’s best cricketers in their own backyards.”

Nominations for 2021 Cricket 365 Program

New South Wales: Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Mathew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Lachie Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Queensland: Hugo Burdon, Corey Hunter, Josh Kann, Noah McFadyen

South Australia: Isaac Conway, Max Hatzoglou, Isaac Higgins, Henry Hunt, Lloyd Pope, Jake Weatherald

Tasmania: Jarrod Freeman, Keegan Oates, Jack White, Mac Wright

Victoria: Dylan Brasher, Campbell Kellaway, Zac Sleeman, Callum Stow, Brodie Symons

Western Australia: Sam Fanning, Brad Hope, Corey Rocchiccioli