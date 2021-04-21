No. 17 women’s tennis set to start SEC championships in quarter finals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis opens the 2021 Southeastern Conference Womens Tennis Championships on Wednesday, as No. 3 seeded Aggies prepare to take on No. 6 seed winner Auburn vs. No. 11 seed Arkansas. The first service at the Alabama Tennis Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 pm

Fans interested in following Wednesday night matches and all matches during the 2021 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships are encouraged to click here. Live stats and video from all six jobs will be available as provided by the University of Alabama. Aggie fans can also take part in the SEC Tournament experience by following Texas A&M womens Tennis Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter @AggieWTEN.

The SEC tournament is always an exciting time of the year, said head coach Mark Weaver. Our team has worked very hard this season and played consistently good tennis throughout the year. There are so many good teams in the bracket, and there is absolutely nowhere to hide. These competitions always boil down to the team that performs at the highest level that day, competes the hardest, and steps out the most. It’s all about getting it to the big points, and hopefully we’ll be the team that can move forward and further in the end.

The Aggies enter the postseason with an overall record of 17-6 and completed the SEC’s regular season with a 9-4 score against opponents at the conference. A&M took its best conference finish in the Mark Weaver era, placing in the top three of the SEC rankings for the second time since the Aggies joined the league in 2012-13. On the courts, the Maroon & White are followed by Tatiana Makarova, who has an overall record of 23-5 in singles and an impeccable 10-0 record against SEC opposition. The resident of Moscow, Russia, has been ranked as the number 24 singles player in collegiate tennis and holds the number 39 in doubles alongside Jayci Goldsmith. In dual match play, Makarova and Goldsmith will be joined by Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Renee McBryde with double-digit wins in singles this season.

The Maroon & White went 3-1 as a team last week, with wins against Arkansas, No. 16 Tennessee and No. 19 Ole Miss. Against the Rebels on Saturday, the Aggies picked up their third consecutive double with victories on the No. 1 and No. 3 lines. Faa-Hviding took Aggies’ second point on track four, with Makarova and Goldsmith each taking ranked wins on their respective tracks to take the 4-1 result. On Sunday, A&M dropped the last game of the season to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, completing the conference game teams and rounding out the Aggies No. 3 seed in the SEC championships.

A & M’s opponent will be determined after the last game on Tuesday evening between the No. 21 Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Auburn earned a single bye in the SEC championships after a 12-7 season with a 7-6 ledger in conference play. Head Coach Caroline Lilleys’ team is led on the field by three seeded players in No. 68 Selin Ovunc, No. 70 Carolyn Ansari and No. 116 Yu Chen. Earlier this season, the Aggies beat the Tigers on the road in a 4-1 match, with the Aggies earning the colon in addition to victories at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 positions. A&M leads the all-time series with the Tigers by a margin of 9-2.

The Arkansas Razorbacks took the No. 11 seed in this year’s SEC championships and have an overall record of 11-9, ending the SEC’s regular season with a score of 4-9. The Razorbacks faced the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the tournament on Monday-evening and recorded a 4-3 victory, winning the doubles and splitting the remaining singles games. The Maroon & White defeated Arkansas in a 4-1 affair on Senior Day at the Mitchell Tennis Center to lead the all-time series 16-9.

