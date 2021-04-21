High school hockey players receive awards





With a high school winter sports season like no other now wrapped up, Michigan hockey players are receiving accolades for their achievements this season. With the announcement of the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association of its 2021 All-State teams, players from Grosse Pointe North, Grosse Pointe South, and University Liggett Schools hockey teams were recognized as part of Division 3 All-State honorees. Liggett forward Doug Wood was named first-team All-State. Wood ended his junior season with the Knights this year as the team leader in goals scored with 18 and points with 41. Wood was one of the top players in the United States this year and received a nomination for Michigan High School Hockey Player of the Year from the State. Champs Network. With one more season to go with the Knights, earning first-team All-State honors is a bigger motivation for Wood to keep playing hard. It makes me feel much better about my game and who I am as a player and gives me a lot of confidence, he said. It also gives me a hard push that I should play just as well to be in the first team All-State again next year, so I have a lot of work ahead of me, but (I’m) going to push hard and hopefully we can next year do great things. Woods Liggett’s teammate, Alec Leonard, also received an honorable mention as a defender. Three players from the Grosse Pointe South Blue Devils hockey team also earned All-State honors. Junior Jake Spitz was named first-team All-State as a defender and, in a season like this, he said he is most grateful to his coaches and teammates for always supporting each other. Winning the first-team All-State is a great honor, and having a coach who puts you in the best positions to succeed is a big part of why we succeed, Spitz said. Having teammates who are always positive and enjoy seeing everyone succeed is an important key to building the culture we had for the past two seasons. South senior forwards Dean Therriault and Aaron Vyletel received honorable mentions for All-State. This season’s insecurity was a tough way for any high school athlete to end their careers, but both Therriault and Vyletel, like Spitz, felt like the people around them were helping them keep going. I have been given plenty of opportunities to succeed day in and day out and I appreciate that immensely, Therriault said. They push us to be the best we can be every day and looking back on it, I’m more than grateful for it because not only has it made me a better hockey player, but also a person. South has a bright future ahead of him and a great coach, Vyletel said. … It was definitely a great honor and a way to end a difficult season. Grosse Pointe North was also not left out of All-State recognition. Norsemen senior Dylan Holman was named second-team All-State as a defender. Holman led North scoring 10 goals and 17 points this season, and knows that receiving All-State recognition proves the value of his hard work and the support of his coaches and family. I worked hard in the off-season / regular season and set a goal of getting All-State and making it, Holman said. Especially as a senior it was a good way to end my career. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my parents, teammates and coaches.

