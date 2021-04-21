When race gets in the way of our race to glory

Sports are said to be the big unit. It brings people together and makes them friends forever. Race, religion and color are irrelevant; what really matters is competence and skills.

But is it real?

A school in Johor has found it appropriate to assign certain sports to certain races. Apparently only Malays can play football, hockey and sepaktakraw and only Chinese can play basketball and table tennis.

I have no idea what the Indians fit into. Maybe in badminton or petanque – yes petanque – which were open to everyone.

It’s a good thing that the Deputy Minister of Education and the Minister of Sports shot the idea. Even the Tengku Mahkota of Johor has entered the arena with a stern warning that these things must not happen.

The only problem is, these things happen – over and over.

What happened at that Johor school was a manifestation of a much bigger problem of racial segregation in Malaysia as a whole.

We call out sport for everyone and yet we believe that certain races are good at a certain sport. That’s a lot of bullshit.

Lee Chong Wei may have been the best shuttler in recent memory, but Misbun Sidek was his sifu. And the last time we won the Thomas Cup, it was Punch Gunalan who took the trophy.

Still, the myth is perpetuated.

Tan Cheng Hoe is the national team manager, but just look at his team now preparing for the World Cup qualifiers in Bahrain next month.

Brendan Gan sticks out like a sore thumb, the only Chinese in the first team. London-born Lavere Corbin-Ong and Australian-born Matthew Davies do not count, while S. Kumahraan and Darren Lok are just peripherals.

What about the national hockey team? The tri-nation competition is now underway in Kuala Lumpur and the only non-Malay in sight is coach Arul Selvaraj.

Why are we unable to produce a new Soh Chin Aun, Wong Choon Wah or M Chandran in Malaysian football?

Or a Poon Fook Loke, Chua Boon Huat, M Mahendran or Sri Shanmuganathan in hockey? What happened to the Seranis – with names like Sta Maria, Nunis and Fidelis or worse, the Singhs that were once the mainstay of Malaysian hockey?

Have they all given up soccer and hockey? Or is there something wrong with our selection process?

Being a sports journalist for nearly 20 years, I have heard many complaints about race-based cronyism in sports; of selection tests that were nothing more than an eyewash.

Teams are pre-selected and the aspirants who want to break into the team are given 10 minutes on the field, during which no one plays the ball to them.

They are then told to go home and wait for the call that never comes.

It’s not just about one race, either. Who says non-Chinese can’t play basketball or table tennis?

K Satyaseelan was probably the best three-point shooter the country has produced and he was even the national captain in 2007. He is now a distant memory.

And how many people know Mohd Shakirin Ibrahim who represented Malaysia at the 2016 World Table Tennis Championships? The team was led by the then national champion, whose name is: Mohamed Haiqal Ashraf.

Haiqal remains the second best player in the country, although Shakirin is out of action.

The point is, everyone is capable of excelling, regardless of their racial background. All it takes is acceptance and a fair chance.

Yet there are people like the principal of that school in Johor who will deny athletes this opportunity. On one thing, let’s be very clear that the principal is not alone. There are many like him.

It’s actually a reflection of the endemic racism in our midst. Malaysia as a whole needs a paradigm shift – and better politicians.

Many soccer teams, even those in the Malaysian soccer league, are run by politicians who have no qualms about setting racial quotas for their teams.

These state FA leaders are known to give orders that only a certain number of players of a given race should be on the field at a time.

A coach who defies this order can be fired even if he takes home the title.

The fans aren’t angels either as they have been brainwashed by race-based Malaysian politics.

We recently saw it all outed by Selangor coach B Sathianathan when he came in for some nasty racist remarks. His crime? He had lined up too many Indians in a match.

It’s no surprise, then, that most non-Malaysians prefer team sports where they are at the mercy of selectors. Instead, they switch to individual sports such as badminton and squash.

If you win in these sports, no one can deny you your place on the team.

For example, the men’s squash team has Ng Eain Yow and Ivan Yuen alongside Mohd Syafiq Kamal, while the women’s team has Low Wee Wern and S Sivasangari along with Aifa Azman.

Let’s not forget world beaters like Nicol David and Ong Beng Hee. They all made for a good mix.

In badminton there are Lee Zii Jia, Cheam Jun Wei, Goh Jin Wei, Pearly Tan, S Kisona and M Thinaah with backup players like Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and Muhammad Shaqeem Shahyar.

It’s a real Malaysian line-up.

Indeed, it is time to heed the words of the Crown Princes of Johor that schools should be a place to encourage unity, not division.

In fact, we need to go one step further and make sure that sport – at all levels – is about unity and meritocracy, never about race and cronyism.

And we need real action, not just lip service. It would be good to start with the schools by changing the mindset of teachers and headmasters.

Brendan Gan (left) in football and Mohamed Haiqal Ashraf in table tennis are proof that no race can dominate one sport.

Opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.