Orioles score early, wait late for 7-5 win over Marlins

With the baseball game between the Orioles and Marlins scheduled for 6:40 tonight, the fools among us might have imagined an early close to tonight’s game. Maybe the Orioles will leave us time to watch one of our favorite shows before going to bed! Unfortunately, it was not intended. It took the Orioles 3.5 hours, but in the end they closed the 7-5 victory.

Brace yourself for a long summary, folks. I apologize in advance for having so much to say about a match between the Marlins and Orioles in April 2021.

The Orioles offense was active early on and gave its starting pitcher a nice early kiss. They scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but also saw Anthony Santander’s injury.

After Cedric Mullins had flown out to start the game, Santander lined out with a single into centerfield. Santander struggled offensively, but he smoked that ball at 105.8 mph. Unfortunately, he twisted his ankle to return to first base on a pick-off pitch. It looked awful as he couldn’t even put any weight on his foot when he was taken off the field. It was announced by the Orioles as an ankle sprain moments later. Get well soon!

The newly activated Austin Hays took Santander’s place on base and then right field, where he would quickly make an impact. But first, the Orioles had to score some runs! A walk by DJ Stewart and a bloop single by Trey Mancini loaded the bases. That led to an RBI-groundout by Freddy Galvis to give the Orioles the lead. The next batter, Rio Ruiz, did him one more time. He doubled up to the right to easily score both Stewart and Mancini.

I like a 3-0 lead in the first inning! The Orioles caused some more problems in the inning and loaded the bases again. But unfortunately, they play according to the rules of the National League in this series, which means that the pitcher had to go to work. Matt Harvey has a lot of NL experience, but that doesn’t mean he can hit. He stinks of the plate like almost all pitchers do. He grounded to the pitcher to end the inning.

Then Harvey, who had just hit, climbed the hill. Completely weird. With one out, Miguel Rojas hit a ball down the right field line for a triple. It would have been a double if Hays hadn’t tripped and fallen while lining it up against the wall, yet his cannon from one arm nearly got the runner in third place. I would make up for this piece a little later.

After Harvey hit Jess Aguilar on a beautiful slider, Adam Duvall singled to bring in the run for the Marlins. The fact that they only got one run in this inning was due to an excellent defense by Hays. Brian Anderson launched a ball to right field that looked like at least a double from the bat. But Hays made an incredible catch to save the inning. Look:

Welcome back, indeed.

After the eventful first inning, Harvey calmed things down on the mound for the next few innings. This was despite his defense. In the third inning, with a runner on the first and one out, Franco couldn’t handle a ground ball and everyone was safe. Harvey got out by striking out the next two batters.

In the fourth inning, Rio Ruiz was unable to field a ground ball on second base to let the opening runner go to bat. But Harvey lineouted for a double play and a strikeout for the third out.

Meanwhile, the Orioles attack continued as usual. Trey Mancini launched his fourth homerun of the year in the third inning, and Trey may be doing well. I don’t want to jump the gun! But maybe yes. The homerun was his second time on base in this game and he also went on to run in the game.

Freddy Galvis also boomed in that third inning, and in the fourth, Stewart doubled to bring in Hays to make it 6-1 in favor of the Orioles. It felt good in the hand, but these are the Orioles. So it turns out they weren’t.

When Matt Harvey took the mound in the bottom of the fifth with a lead, the broadcasters could only talk about getting his first win of the year. It doesn’t matter there were five innings left! Their tone made it clear that they thought if Harvey got through the fifth hed would make his first Major League victory since July 13, 2019.

The first two batters Harvey faced singled to put runners on first and second base. Aguilar hit a long flyout to center that Mullins was able to locate easily, but he then threw to third base instead of second base, which allowed both runners to tag and advance. It put another runner in scoring position, took away the possibility of the doubles and just wasn’t a great decision.

The next batter ground ball to third base. Franco got the out first when the runner got to third base to score. The ball was most likely hit too soft to be a doubles ball. But the defense was not done disappointing Matt Harvey. The next batter, Brian Anderson, hit a ground ball to short stop that came under Galviss’s glove. It was decided as a single, but the expected batting average during the game was only .210. He could have made it. Instead, the third run of the evening came in to score.

Harvey eventually got the last out and ended his five innings with three runs allowed. He was clearly far from perfect, but his defense failed him several times in those five innings. Overall, he didn’t look bad until those hits in his last frame.

Os’s lead had fallen to just three points and it was about to get even less. While the offense fell asleep after the fourth inning, the pitching did its best to blow up the game. Shawn Armstrong started the sixth inning and loaded the bases on a single and two walks and was pulled without giving up an out. Armstrong clearly felt himself being squeezed and sputtered angrily to himself as he exited the hill.

He did get a bad call on ball four of the second walk. It certainly should have been stroke three. But everything else was legit, at least according to the pitch charts on Gameday. Adam Plutko replaced him but could not leave the runners behind. One run was brought in on a single and another on a sacrifice fly to cut the Orioles lead to only one run.

Finally, the Os offense was able to score a run in the eighth inning. Ruiz hit his second double of the day and moved when the Marlins-catcher tried to throw in second place behind him, but instead threw the ball into the outfield. Galvis promptly punched him in.

The 7-5 score held up and Matt Harvey indeed took his first win since 2019. After Plutko, Tanner Scott, Paul Fry and Csar Valdez closed the business. The last batter of the night for the Marlins was a pinch-hitting pitcher, as the National League is stupid.

The Marlins and Orioles will close their short run tomorrow at 1:00 PM with Bruce Zimmermann on the mound for the Birds. Sleep fast!