



Today it is home to local Kangaroo Point Rovers football club and what club spokesman Tom Connolly called the Piney bulge surface, a reference to the club sponsor of the Pineapple Hotel, which makes football bubble everywhere. Construction could mean more cricket at the picturesque Allan Border Field in Albion or at the Brisbane Exhibition Grounds, where Sir Donald Bradman scored his first Test century in 1928. In those days there were 26,000 people in it. The Gold Coasts Metricon Stadium could also see more cricket as it has already hosted Big Bash league matches. Nick Hockley, interim director of Cricket Australia, said the upgrade would ensure that the Gabba would remain a world-class cricket venue for generations. The Gabba is one of the most important, iconic and historic cricket grounds in Australia, he said. We are delighted that the Queensland Government has agreed to a major redevelopment if Brisbane is given the right to host the 2032 Olympics. Michael Voss and Simon Black celebrate one more of three premiership victories in the 2000s. Credit:Caligiuri wins Mr Hockley pointed to Sydneys Stadium Australia and the Sydney Showgrounds as well as the city’s legacies during the 2000 Summer Olympics. Both became international cricket venues, so the 2032 Brisbane Games would also equip the Gabba with state-of-the-art facilities to rival any stadium in the world, he said. Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said the redevelopment of the Gabba was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that would benefit cricket fans and players alike. The Gabba lost his favorite First Test status in 2018 when a refurbished Adelaide Oval tied the knot, a situation that was repeated in 2020 when the Indian team beat Australia. Loading The Brisbane Olympics would be a milestone and to know that the Queensland government has determined that Gabba is a key player in this is very exciting, Mr Svenson said. Queensland Cricket sees the great benefits of a redeveloped Gabba and the knowledge that the cricket heritage and specific requirements will be taken into account in this process as a legacy from the Games is exceptional. AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said Gabba was an iconic terrain for Australian football in the state. It has played a critical role in the growth of our game, and was instrumental in delivering the Toyota AFL Premiership 2020 season, including hosting our very first grand final outside of Victoria on the ground at night, he said. Tony Moore is a senior reporter with the Brisbane Times Most viewed in sports Loading

