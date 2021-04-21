USC football quits practice to think after George Floyd verdict





The USC would enter the field on Tuesday for one of the last training sessions of the spring football season. The Trojans decided that football was secondary. A short while after that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for causing George Floyd’s death By keeping his knee on the black man’s neck, a murder that sparked worldwide protests, the Trojans decided that the day could be best served by reflecting on and participating in the national conversation about racial inequality and police brutality . Following today’s verdict in the George Floyd murder trial, our team has decided to postpone today’s practice and instead discuss the racial injustices that are prevalent in our society and in our daily lives, read the USC statement. While we realize that there is still a lot of work to be done, it’s important not to push the conversation to a later date, as our community in Los Angeles has witnessed injustice for years. Some professional leagues braced for the potential of protests following the verdict that the NBA told its teams to have plans in place, but games went ahead as planned on Tuesday, except for those postponed due to weather or coronavirus-related concerns. We as a league really didn’t know if we were going to play this game, Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan said before his team hosted the Orlando Magic, one of Tuesday’s five NBA games. It was kind of on hold to see what the verdict would be. There might have been a cancellation had it been a little different. The NBA ended three days in the reboot bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida last summer, after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Much of the messages from the bubble competitions revolved around the memory of some of those murdered by the police, such as Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Floyd. Most leagues and teams made statements after reading the verdict, condemning racial injustice. Many athletes did it too. Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a lot of work to do, read a tweet from Bubba Wallace, the only black driver on the NASCAR circuit, who successfully pushed the sport to ban the Confederate flag at its events last year. Augsburg University, a private Division III school in Minneapolis, stopped Tuesday games with the men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse teams. The school canceled classes for the remainder of the day when word got out that a verdict had come and organized a vigil on campus for students, faculty and staff. Some high school events in the Minneapolis area were also called off for the day.



