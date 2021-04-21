Middleton feels relaxed entering the tennis state final





MIDDLETON (WKOW) – The National Final is a high-pressure environment, but the Middleton Cardinals are cool, calm and collected for the alternate Spring Finals. “We’re pretty relaxed, weird as it is to hear,” said Matt Given, Middleton’s freshman coach. “These girls are very relaxed [and] look forward. Were thrilled. It’s a goal we set on day one. We have passed [getting to state] so now the pressure is off, so now we can just play tennis. “ It’s a new season for both Given and its players who have picked up their rackets for the first time in over a year. Senior Noor Rajpal hopes she and the team get the most out of the last few weeks of the season. She is very happy to see what the next two weeks will bring. “Honestly, I’m just so happy we made it to team state and half of the team reached individual state,” said Rajpal. “I think everyone is really excited that we have come this far and that they are ready to compete.” Rajpal will compete in doubles with her partner and fellow senior, Karsen Dettman. The duo gathers this week’s individuals as the No. 3 seed. It’s not the seniors’ first rodeo. The two have made state finals respectively in the past and have shared their wisdom with their younger teammates. “I remember seeing and cheering girls as a freshman or sophomore,” said Dettman, who finished second in doubles in 2018. “[Their support] really motivated and gave me confidence while playing. “ Given appreciates all seniors during this unique transitional season. “They lead these younger girls. They help them. It shows these younger girls that, hey, when you’re ready to go and you’re prepared, the results will show,” Given said. Freshman Netra Somasundaram and sophomore Sophia Agapov will compete in this week’s singles for Middleton. Rose Ryan and Cece Hujanen are also in doubles with Dettman and Rajpal. The Cardinals will play at Eau Claire for the team’s semi-finals on May 1, playing against Ashwaubenon.

