AHSAA tennis champions ruled in 7A, 4A / 5A, 1A / 3A





The boys from Spain Parks and the girls from Auburns won the tennis titles of Class 7A at Montgomery on Tuesday, while the boys from Madison Academys, the girls from St. John Paul IIs won the 4A / 5A championships and the boys from Houston Academys and the girls of St. Mobile. The Class 6A titles will be decided on Thursday and Friday in Mobile. The Spain Parks Championship was the second of the Jaguars and their first since 2007. Spain Park finished with two singles and two doubles finals, finishing with 43 points over Hoover and Huntsville, who were in second place with 34 points each. Spain Parks Jake Wilson won the No. 1 singles and defeated Bob Jones’ Parker Free in the final 6-1, 6-2. Jon Kendrick took the No. 5 singles title. Wilson and Walker Jackson won the second doubles match for the Jaguars and Benton Cate and Sam Wasko won at number 3. Auburns girls win in 7A came in a play-off with second place Vestavia Hills. The two teams finished 30 points each at the end of the regular season with Hoover and Florence tied for third place. Auburn won one of two playoff singles matches and the doubles match to claim the Tigers’ first tennis crown. Camilla Bosman won the number 3 singles for Auburn and Kathryn Kirkland won the number 5 singles. Bosman and Jane League took the No. 1 doubles title, beating Fairhope’s Claudia Catar and Emily Grubach 6-4, 6-3. In the boy’s game 4A / 5A, Madison Academy defeated LAMP of Montgomery in a playoff to take the title, the first for the Mustangs boy group. Montgomery Academy won the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 singles titles, while LAMP won 2, 4 and 6. LAMPs Edward Lee and Juno Jeon won the No. 1 doubles final to force the playoffs. St. John Paul II won three singles titles and a doubles championship to win the team crown with 63 points in girls’ 4A / 5A games. Altamont finished second with 55 points. Russellville came in third with 37. The Houston Academys boys won the 1A / 3A title with 63 points, the Raiders’ third straight championship and fourth overall. Second place Westminster-Oak Mountain finished with 31 points and Catholic-Montgomery finished third with 22. St. Lukes Episcopal topped Donoho 61-36 to win the girls 1A / 3A championship. The Wildcats won five singles titles and two doubles championships. Bayside Academy took the No. 1 singles title when Claire Prickett Donohos defeated Claire Hillman 6-3, 6-3. The full final results: AHSAA STATES TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS Class 7A State Tennis Championships Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, Montgomery End result BOYS Spain Park 43; Hoover 34; Huntsville 34; Auburn 22; Fairhope 10; James Clemens 4; Enterprise 2; Daphne 0. Sportsmanship Award:Fairhope. Individual results Singles Final No. 1: Jake Wilson, Spain Park def. Parker Free, Bob Jones, 6-1, 6-2 No. 2: Isaac Jwangpo, Hoover def. Sunghun Cho, Auburn, 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (5-7), 10-6 No. 3: John Lusk, Huntsville defeats. Derek Anderson, Auburn, 6-0, 0-6, 10-5 No. 4: Clayton Pearson, Huntsville def. Carter Chase, Auburn, 6-1, 6-1. No. 5: John Kendrick, Spain Park def. Jisung Choo, Auburn, 6-4, 6-4 No. 6: Logan Thomas, Huntsville def. Walker Jackson, Spain Park, 6-0, 6-1 Double Final No. 1: Gavin Patton / Roshan Chavar, Hoover def. Connor Jiminez / John Lusk, Huntsville, 3-6, 6-2, 10-2 No. 2: Jake Wilson / Walker Jackson, Spain Park def. Isaac Hwangpo / Andrew Pierson, Hoover, 6-4, 6-3 No. 3: Brenton Cate / Sam Wasko, Spain Park def. Jacob Corrigan / Logan Thomas, Huntsville, 6-1, 6-2 GIRLS Auburn 35; Vestavia Hills 30; Florence 27; Hoover 27; Fairhope 22; Huntsville 22; Oak Mountain 14; Daphne 0; Enterprise 0. Individual results Singles Final No. 1: Grace Qian, Oak Mountain def. Cindy Jiang, Vestavia Hills, 6-4, 6-1 No. 2: Emily Grubach, Fairhope def. Ruby Cunningham, Florence, 2-6, 6-1, 10-5 No. 3: Camilla Bosman, Auburn def. Della Tarn, Vestavia Hills, 6-4, 6-2 No. 4: Lynly Threadcraft, Vestavia Hills def. Missy Hartwig, Huntsville, no score available. No. 5: Kathryn Kirkland, Auburn def. Ella Clae Fulton, Vestavia Hills, 6-2, 6-4 No. 6: Chinonye Mbanugo, Hoover def. Mattie Pharr, Florence, 6-3, 6-1 Double Final No. 1: Claire Bosman / Janae League, Auburn def. Claudia Catar / Emily Grubach, Fairhope, 6-4, 6-3 No. 2: Sara Lopez / Chinonye Mbanugo, Hoover def. Isabel Davis / Kaitlyn Daniel, Florence, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 No. 3: Anna Holway / Emma Walker, Florence def. Arya Tamhane / Kristina Hwangpo, Hoover, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 Class 4A / 5A State Tennis Championships Mobile Tennis Center End result BOYS Madison Academy 65 (won in tiebreaker); LAMP 60; Altamont 33; John Carroll Catholic 27; Guntersville 26; Deshler 22; Wilson 20; Leeds 19; Cherokee County 17; Wilson 17; Satsuma 12; Sylacauga 9; Demopolis 7; Saint James 5; St. Michael Catholic 4; Fayette County 0; Mae Jemison 0. Sportsmanship winner:Fayette County. Individual results Singles Final No. 1: Parker Jacques, Madison Ac. def. Guy Mitchell, Altamont, no score reported. No. 2: Juno Jeon, LAMP def. Ben Haggard, Madison Ac., 6-3, 6-1 No. 3: Sam Fulkerson, Madison Ac. def. Ian Kim, LAMP, 6-2. 6-3 No. 4: Sunho Kim, LAMP def. Fletcher Hughes, John Carroll, 6-2, 6-1 No. 5: Grady Byrne, Madison Ac. def. Ashton Stacey, Guntersville, 6-4, 6-1 No. 6: Richard Chen, LAMP def. Sid Doppalaphudi, Altamont, 6-3, 6-4 Double Final No. 1: Edward Lee / Junu Jeon, LAMP def. Parker Jacques / Ben Haggard, Madison Ac., No Score Reported No. 2: Riley Wilkes / Noah Hetrick, Wilson def. Ian Kim / Sunho Kim, LAMP, 6-2, 6-4 No. 3: Sid Doppalaphudi / Bart Stephens, Altamont def. Colton Holt / Raj Patel, Guntersville, no score reported GIRLS St. John Paul Catholic II 63; Altamont 55; Russellville 37; Saint James 32; Wilson 30; Sardis 23; LAMP 18; Randolph 16; Guntersville 14; American Christian 12; Satsuma 11; Demopolis 5; Sylacauga 5; Leeds 4; John Carroll Catholic 4; St. Michael Catholic 0. Sportsmanship Award:Sylacauga. Individual results Singles Final No. 1: Margarette Berdy, Altamont def. Caroline Johnson, Sardis, 6-0, 6-1 No. 2: Cathy Bukenya, St. John Paul II def. Chaney Peters, Wilson, 6-2, 6-2 No. 3: Kaavya Karthikeyan, Altamont def. Mauren Weathers, St. John Paul II, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (4) No. 4: Trish Bukenya , St. John Paul II def. Sydney Porter, Altamont 6-1, 6-4 No. 5: Alex Hall, St. John Paul II def. Jennifer Kim, LAMP, 6-1, 6-0 No. 6: Bailey Anderson, St. James def. Sophia Sultan, Altamont, 6-4, 4-6 1-0 (6) Double Final No. 1: Lauren Acupan / Cathy Bukenya, St. John Paul II def. Margarette Berdy / Kaauya Karthikeyan, Altamont, 2-6, 6-3 1-0 (4) No. 2: Avary Miller / Roxanna Velez-Sera, Russellville def. Dyan Oliver / Grace Yu, St. James, 6-2, 6-2 No. 3: Reejah Dickerson / Makala Carter, Wilson def. Alex Hall / Anna Jones, St. John Paul II, 6-1, 6-1 Class 1A / 3A State Tennis Championships Mobile Tennis Center End result BOYS Houston Academy 63; Westminster-Oak Mountain 31; Montgomery Catholic 22; Providence Christian 19; Whitesburg Christian 13; Decatur Heritage 6; Lexington 4; Shoals Christian 2. Sportsmanship winner:Whitesburg Christian. Individual results Singles Final No. 1: Mitchel Piedra, Houston Academy def. Grant Eller, Westminster-OM, 6-1, 6-4 No. 2: Cooper Davis, Montgomery Catholic def. Grayson Paulus, Whitesburg, 7-6, (8-6), 6-1 No. 3: Brody Williams, Houston Ac. Def. Michael Chang, Decatur Heritage, 6-3, 6-0 No. 4: Mitchell Drennan, Westminster-OM def. Jason Mun, Houston Ac. 6-4, 6-2. No. 5: Daniel Whitley, Westminster-OM def. David Holaway, Whitesburg Chr., 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 No. 6: Jackson Hughes, Providence Chr. def. Thomas Buntin, Houston Ac. 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 Double Final No. 1: Mitchel Piedra / Andrew Ayodeji, Houston Ac. Def. Sebastian Sayegh / Cooper Davis, Montgomery Catholic, 6-4, 6-2 No. 2: Ben Brannan / Landon Holloway, Westminster-OM def. Brody Williams / Jason Mun, 6-0, 7-5 No. 3: Wills McRae / Thomas Buntin, Houston Ac. Def. Daniel Whitley / Andrew Robinson, Westminster-OM, 6-4, 4-6, 11-8 GIRLS St. Lukes Episcopal 61; Donoho 36; Lauderdale County 28; Bayside Academy 22; Montgomery Catholic 9; Shoals Christian 9; Decatur Heritage 8; St. Bernard 0; Whitesburg Christian 0. Individual results Singles Final No. 1: Claire Prickett, Bayside Ac. def. Claire Hillman, Donoho, 6-3, 6-3 No. 2: Anna Marie Bentley, St. Lukes def. Lily Grace Draper, Donoho, 7-6, 2-6, 10-7 No. 3: Whitney Novak, St. Lukes defeats. Lillie McInnis, Bayside Ac., 6-2, 6-0 No. 4: Ella Bentley defeats St. Lukes. Harper Pumroy, Donoho, 6-1, 6-2. No. 5: Olivia Thompson, St. Lukes def. Lizzie Tanner, Lauderdale Co., 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 No. 6: Emma Grace Johnson, St. Lukes def. Molly Burchell, Lauderdale Co., 6-3, 6-0 Double Final No. 1: Claire Bowman-Lily Grace Draper, Donoho def. Grace Garrett-Anna Marie Bentley, St. Lukes, 6-2, 6-2. No. 2: Whitney Novak-Ella Bentley, St. Lukes def. Paige Davis-Molly Buchell, Lauderdale Co., 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Olivia Thompson / Elise Uptigrove, St. Lukes def. Mallory McConnell / Lizzie Turner, Lauderdale Co., 3-6, 6-2, 14-12.

