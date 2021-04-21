No Heiskanen? No hintz? Not a problem for stars fleeing Red Wings

Dallas hugged his “Next Man Up” mantra, shook the rules and came out with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings at the American Airlines Center.

A team that had to overcome the loss of several protagonists and still reach the Stanley Cup final is once again showing some signs of resilience this season. After closing Alexander Radulov and Be a bishop last week due to end-of-season injuries, the Stars showed up for a major game on Tuesday and found that neither Miro Heiskanen nor Roope Hintz could play.

DALLAS – The stars To do have depth – that’s something we’ve known since last season.

Tanner Kero moved to a line with Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov and scored a goal in 2:05 pm ice age. Jason Dickinson went off the wing on the Benn line and centered a line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski. Dickinson contributed two assists in 3:53 PM Ice Age and helped Robertson continue his climb in the fight for the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year. And Joel Hanley got in on the defense with Andrej Sekera, and the pair went plus-3 while several minutes hit which caused Heiskanen’s absence.

It was a wonderful display of how good the stars can be in the lineup, and it was a big win to chase Nashville for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. Dallas has now won four consecutive times and has gone 6-0-2 in his past eight games to move within one point of the Predators.

The stars are 14-14-12 for 50 points. Nashville is 25-21-1 for 51 points. Dallas has played two fewer games, so it has the chance to get past the Predators simply by winning those games. But the two teams also meet on May 1, and Dallas has to play nine of the last 11 games on the road.

So it’s a daunting challenge, and yet it’s also a lot better than it was before the recent run.

“We knew we needed a successful homestand to get us back on the hunt,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said of a 4-0-1 piece on the home ice. “It wasn’t long ago that we were 12 points behind, and now we are one.”

One of the best parts of the game was the ability to handle the injuries. Hintz was the best player on the team and has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in his past six games. Heiskanen leads the Stars in time on ice at 25:00 per game. That is a huge crater that had to be filled.

Dickinson fell in with Hintz and helped keep that line humming. Kero stepped in for Dickinson and helped keep that line humming. Sekera, Hanley and Sami Vatanen each took a few more minutes to defend themselves, and kept the group humming.

Jamie Benn made a spectacular play to hit a puck from the air to Kero’s stick for a slam-dunk goal, just 2:55 into the game. Dickinson then read well and found Robertson open in the slot for a 2-0 lead at 5:07 from the first period. Dickinson then fed Robertson again in the slot, and the rookie pushed the puck to Pavelski for a sweet diversion and a 3-0 lead 2:17 PM in the first period.

Detroit would close the gap to 4-2, but Blake Comeau scored an empty net for the final 5-2 tally. It was the kind of performance that everyone contributed to.

“We play with a lot more confidence, it seems,” Dickinson said of the difference between now and the past. “Even if we have a few bad shifts, a few bad plays, or the puck goes into our net, we seem to be reacting pretty well and keep trying to push ourselves or start grabbing the sticks a little too much , but it looks like we’re just playing a little more freely and confidently at the moment. “

It was a great achievement. Benn got a shot from iron, just like Andrew Cogliano. Dallas really could have scored more, but getting this kind of output from a team struggling to score goals this season was therapeutic.

“We took advantage of the opportunities we got,” said Bowness. “We wanted to establish the front technique. The strength of our team is when we go north and we go hard and we move forward aggressively, and we were able to take advantage of the opportunities we created. The puck went in. when we needed to go in. We wanted to get there early and we succeeded. “

That was important for a team that will not only have to maintain its intensity in a set of four games against the Red Wings moving to Detroit for games on Thursday and Saturday, but also have to deal with the injuries and the shaking and changing line-up. Sekera said the team did a good job of adapting and staying in the moment.

“Every game is always difficult,” he said. “We just have to bring the grind mentality and really defend well and wait for the opportunities to score goals. With our strengths on the front and good defense, play a patient game at 1-0 or 2-1 and not high. We’ll try to focus on that and bring our A-game every night. “

It’s something they’ve been doing for a while when you go all the way back to the playoff bubble last season.

“We’re a team that likes to play meaningful hockey, so all these games mean a lot to us, and I expect us to keep going up and pushing,” said Dickinson.

“We’ve had a lot of men in and out. Obviously, Roope and Miro are coming out of the line-up, that means two guys have to get in and out and they did.”

Seguin to travel, skate with Stars in Detroit

Tyler Seguin underwent hip surgery off-season and has been training with the team hoping to try to come back and play this season. Jim Nill, Stars CEO, set a tentative goal for April 26, but Seguin still has some things to do, so he will travel with the Stars to Detroit for a two-game road trip and will skate with them on Thursday morning and Friday. , Bowness said.

“Nobody skates (Wednesday),” Bowness said of a team travel day. “He will skate with us on Thursday and Friday. He will travel with us and he will continue to skate with the team as much as possible.”

Seguin still has to go through contact drills before he’s ready to play, Bowness said recently.

Next one

at Red Wings; Thursday 6:30 pm CT

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

