USA Cricket announces women’s intra-zone competition.

USA Cricket has announced an intra-regional hardball competition that is the first step towards women’s cricket in the US.

The competition allows local teams in regions to compete against each other on the weekends starting in May this year.

MEDIA RELEASE: USA Cricket To Launch A New Intra-Regional Hard Ball League For Women’s Cricket In 2021! The new intra-regional series will be played in each region as the first stage of a journey for women and girls across America SIGN UPhttps://t.co/qyPiNLInUv – United States Cricket (@usacricket) April 19, 2021

According to the announcement, these intra-regional games will be a step towards representative regional events for women, as well as the national championships for women.

This was a long time ago, Captain Sindhu Sriharsha of the American women told us Emerging cricket. This provides a clear path to the US women’s national team. This provides us with much needed competitive games throughout the year.

The National Womens Training Group recently completed a training camp in Dallas, Texas, with 21 cricketers from around the country. The training camp was a long-awaited return to cricket for many.

This was our first meeting as a national training group in 1.5 years, Sriharsha continued. It hasn’t been an easy year for anyone. But we got our virtual program running in 2020, and it was great to eventually meet them all in person. We have a lot of cricket in just a three day camp. The younger girls who come in have added a new dynamic to the team. We are all eager to get the season off to a flying start and it shows in our attitude. It only gets better from here.

USA Cricket encourages all interested parties to Sign Up to participate in the competition.

