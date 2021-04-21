Connect with us

Future Wildcats will be playing high school football this spring; here’s how they are doing | National

For the Arizona Wildcats, spring football extends beyond the practice fields of Dick Tomey and the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.

A handful of players who have signed up for Arizonas 2021 recruitment class are practicing and playing in games this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of high school football season. Fifteen states, including California, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Nevada, and New Mexico, have shifted high school football season instead of taking on the health risks of playing in the fall.

Other signers, meanwhile, play a different kind of jumping ball. Southern California center JT Hand, Canyon del Oro High School is running back Stevie Rocker and junior-college defensive end Alex Navarro-Silva enrolled in the UA early and participates in spring practice, which ends with Saturday’s spring game on campus.

Here’s a look at seven Arizona signers, and how they fare during high school football season in the spring:

James Bohls

High school: San Clemente (San Clemente, California)

The overview: Bohls signed with Arizona during the early signing period in December, when the direction of the program was unknown. New coach Jedd Fisch was hired six days after Bohls signed his national letter of intent. Bohls was expected to enter his UA career as an outside linebacker, but Arizonas’ new staff brought Bohls back to rollback from his publicly traded position on recruiting websites. Bohls has 77 rushes for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns this spring. Through five games, Bohls leads the Tritons with 144.8 all-purpose yards per game.

DJ Fryar

High school: Steilacoom (Steilacoom, Washington)

The overview: Fryar is one of four inside linebackers enrolled in Arizonas recruitment course and joins Matthew Mojo Weerts, Bowling Green transfer Jerry Roberts and Western Michigan transfer and 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year Treyshaun Hayward. Fryar played in five of Steilacooms’ seven games in the spring, a total of 21 tackles and one sack.

Logan’s herb

High school: Maria Carrillo (Santa Rosa, California)

The overview: Kraut, listed as a safety, is a player who could step in and play the Viper linebacker safety position currently manned by Christian Young. In November, Kraut told the star that he modeled his game after the safety of Seahawks Jamal Adams and the safety of Cardinals Budda Baker, because he’s not the biggest, but he’s just putting the tree on the people. He’s running downhill so fast and that’s exactly what I want to do. Kraut statistics arent available, but Maria Carrillo is 3-0 so far this season.

Matthew Mojo Weerts

Habibi-Likio makes

High school: Batavia (Batavia, Illinois)

The overview: Despite a change of coaching staff, Weerts stuck with his commitment to Arizona and signed his NLI in December. Weerts is Batavia’s best tackler this season, with 53 tackles and two sacks in five games; no other player has more than 32.

Evan Branch-Haynes

Position: Defensive equipment

High school: Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (San Francisco)

The overview: Branch-Haynes is in a league of his own in the Arizonas ’21 class, being the only listed defensive lineman. Branch-Haynes stats aren’t posted online, but the SHCP Fighting Irish are 1-3 and just took their first win of the season on Friday.

Luke Eckardt

Position: Offensive equipment

High school: Richmond-Burton (Richmond, Illinois)

The overview: The second Illinoisan in the Arizonas class is a towering offensive tackle that will take on UA ​​edge rusher Jason Harris as the tallest Wildcat in 2021. Eckardt paves the way for a powerful Richmond-Burton attack averaging just under 40 points per contest.

Colby Powers

High school: Klein Collins (Spring, Texas)

The overview: Powers high school football career ended in the fall, and the soon-to-be-tight ending served as Klein Collins quarterback, completed 50 of 96 passes for 937 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception, and came second on the team with 395 rushing yards and five scores. Now? Powers, who also committed to the UA baseball team, pitches and plays first base for Klein Collins, who is 10-10 this season.

Contact Justin Spears, sports content producer, at 573-4312 or [email protected] On Twitter @justinesports

