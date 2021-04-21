Minnesota Timberwolves dedicates the game ball to George Floyd’s family

The Minnesota Timberwolves dedicated their game ball to George Floyd’s family after beating the Sacramento Kings 134-120 on Tuesday night.

The victory came hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the murder of Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

“I think we all felt like this game was bigger than basketball,” Timberwolves great man Karl-Anthony Towns said after the game. “This was a moment that was not meant for us, this was meant for our town and for George Floyd’s family. I think everyone in America is mourning them right now and sending our prayers, blessings and love to them.

“They need it for countless days. They’ve been reminded of the tragedy that happened in their family and never really had a chance to grieve and recover in any way. So I guess we just tried to do it. our part to let them know that we are here with them, that this basketball game is just a small part of who we are. And this organization within us really wanted to show them that we will be with them every time. way we possibly can to help them in this process, in this grieving process … just to restore their lives as best we can. “

Towns acknowledged that he was nervous all day because of the uncertainty about how the verdict would go. He said he was concerned about the safety of the community.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Towns said. “I had sweated so much that I had to take a shower because I didn’t know how it would go. My feelings for that were: we have seen moments like that so many times that went the other way, even with how quickly the verdict came in, you still have no idea where it is going.

“I was worried. I was worried about our community. I was worried about whether justice would be served. I was worried about the whole family that our team has, every player, and wondered if their safety tonight and how. they would feel in our team, we have boys who have children, children of color, who wonder if we are going to show them if the word accountability is really alive in the world we live in today.

Like many others, Towns was filled with a variety of emotions after the verdict was announced, saying it was “a bittersweet moment when justice was served, but it was served at the cost of a life.”

“It’s a shame our city has been through this so many times, but I hope today was a step towards reform and a step towards an end to this whole affair for all the families involved,” Towns said. “Just because justice has been served for Mr. Floyd today doesn’t mean we’ll be bringing him home again and that’s the most unfortunate part of all of this.

“It was a day when a step towards reform was made, but there is a lot of work to be done and there are many conversations that need to be had to ensure that this does not happen again or at least the next. save generations from moments like these. “

Wolf Guard D’Angelo Russell spoke to reporters after Tuesday night’s game and basically turned it into an open forum, asking reporters from the Twin Cities to share their reflections from the day. Russell, who noted that he’s just started working in Minneapolis and still makes his new team and town feel like home after being taken over by the Timberwolves last season, said he was embraced by the community but wanted to get a sense of what local reporters thought. .

Wolf swingman Josh Okogie reiterated a point from many others on Tuesday, saying the Chauvin verdict was not just about justice, but more accountability.

“More than anything to me, if justice were really, really, really served, George Floyd would still be here today, but of course we have no control over that,” said Okogie. “But what we do have control over is the lawsuit and what we decided to do with Derek Chauvin, I think the court made the right decisions, and … I hope this slows down the number of shootings in the world. . “

While Towns acknowledged a sense of “relief” after the verdict, he also had hopes that the state and community could move forward.

“It’s just a moment when we realize … when you grow up, your parents tell you what’s right and wrong, and they tell you you know better,” Towns said. They are trying to teach you accountability for your actions. They are trying to teach you that justice will always be served, the good will always win in the end. Recently, in life, especially for all of us of color and for me personally, sometimes the good people don’t win.

It’s a difficult fact that you have to swallow … It’s just a great moment when the word accountability takes on some real meaning, takes on some real value. Justice, though bittersweet, showed itself today. took life to see a moment like this, it’s one of those times when you worry that if the reform isn’t done, we’ll have the same situation again, and that’s the most unfortunate, discouraging thing. ‘