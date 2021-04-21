Mel Tuckers’ culinary delights will be on display this weekend as Michigan State football reopens its doors to fans.

The Spartans annual spring game won’t game all the way. Yes, there will be some live periods of 11-on-11 hitting. But Tucker plans to show his sophomore program in a different way, by getting a glimpse of what a normal workout looks like from the 6,000 people who enter Spartan Stadium and watch Big Ten Network at home.

It becomes a meat and potato type practice. There won’t be much French pastry in terms of within the lines, Tucker said Tuesday as he discussed the Green and White exhibit. And whatever happens off the line, it is what it is. But in practice, we are going to do what we do. We have to go out, and we have to finish the job. It’s exercise 15 for us, and it’s another chance to get better, the sum of marginal gains.

Tucker plans to have 10-15 bouts on the two-hour TV schedule window, using the last half of the practice for live scrimmaging.

In his previous collegiate stops, including his freshman year as a head coach at Colorado in 2019, Tucker has always operated with a traditional spring game. After losing 15 workouts in March and April 2020 as a result of the pandemic, Tucker said putting a workout center stage rather than splitting it into teams is a better way to showcase his program.

We’ll see how they respond, Tucker said. That’s part of the process, and that’s really part of the progress. You just take it out of the conference rooms, and then you take it to a walkthrough, you take it to individuals, and then you take it to group work. You take it to a scrimmage and then you take it to a live game. This is the closest thing to a live game that you can actually get when you enter the stadium and you really have fans and you go live.

Even though it won’t be a total game format, there will be more glimpses of how we run our practices. It’s getting very competitive.

Tucker said the Spartans have been relatively healthy and have suffered no catastrophic injuries, although he expects to know who will and will not be available mid-week.

It means a lot to be on the field. You can’t make the club in the bath, he said. We have to practice, get work and get better. And so we have more competitive practices. The more guys there are available to practice and go out and compete and get better, the better the soccer team we’ll have.

Welcome back

Saturday is the first chance for the limited number of fans who get tickets to see the Tuckers team in person.

The general public has been denied access to Spartan Stadium for a game since Mark Dantonios last home win against Maryland on November 30, 2019.

We’ve got the tape, we’ve got the cheer squad over there. It’s going to be a great environment and something we didn’t have a year ago, Tucker said. And we are very excited to have that on Saturday.

Spartans’ parents and relatives were allowed to attend the October 24 season opener against Rutgers and the second home game November 14 against Indiana. However, a November 15 state order banned all attendees except personnel for the last two games at Spartan Stadium last fall against Northwestern on November 28 and Ohio State on December 5.

We’re all very excited to have everyone coming back, even if it’s a (small) amount, senior linebacker Noah Harvey said Tuesday. Just seeing people in the stands cheering for us, we all missed it very much.

The Spartans went 2-5 during Tuckers’ first season.

MSU’s last public spring season was April 13, 2019, Green and White’s 13th and final game for Dantonio, who retired after playing 7-6 that season.

Recruitment strategy

A number of incoming recruits from MSUs have yet to visit East Lansing and meet with Tucker due to the pandemic. However, at least two Florida high school teammates, Chuck Brantley and Steffan Johnson, both cornerbacks said on Twitter Monday that they will attend the spring game on Saturday to get a taste of their first foray into college life before arriving for good this summer.

Along with them, there will be at least seven more transfers that will join the six who already signed up in January. Tucker has said he plans to continue mining the NCAAs portal this summer to add more players, but on Tuesday he explained that he only wants this as a temporary fix.

The target? Get more recruits like Brantley and Johnson.

There is a lot of activity in the portal, for us and for everyone in the country. Our activity in the portal will be based on the circumstances of our team, Tucker said. I just want everyone to understand that we are going to do what we need to do to build our team, I don’t expect to have been in the portal that much over the next few years. We would ideally like to build our team through high school, and that’s really our primary focus. We will use the portal to complement and complement the talent in our team.

