More pickleball courts are coming to Melba Bishop

OCEANSIDE The city is donating extra money to build more pickleball courts at the Melba Bishop Recreation Center.

The Melba Bishop Pickleball Boosters Association (MBPBA) has raised money for the past 10 years to build additional courses in the park, which currently has eight courses.

MBPBA raised about $ 75,000 to build new courts and had even prepared and submitted bids to be ready for construction. However, because the courts are located on the property of the city, the group has to pay the going wage, which incurs additional costs that the money they have already raised will not cover.

At the April 7 city council meeting, Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim and Councilman Peter Weiss asked for a donation of up to $ 200,000 from the City’s Pickleball Phase 1 Project Account 2020-2021 (CIP) to subsidize the shortage of private funds already increased.

Weiss noted that he was not advocating donating the full amount of $ 200,000, but rather a portion of it, which he said would likely be between $ 15,000 and $ 20,000. The Council unanimously approved the request.

MBPBA is behind numerous pickleball tournaments and events held in the park. As the sport has become more popular, some of those events have outgrown the park and moved to other cities with a greater pickleball capacity.

Originally the plan was to raise money to build three new courses, but the boosters association and other pickleball players at Melba Bishop hope to see four new courses that will help the park host even bigger tournaments.

Even with only three courts, the park could accommodate about 250 pickleball players, which would be 80 more than its current capacity.

We want the San Diego Senior Games to stay here, said Jenae Alms, president of Melba Bishop Pickleball.

Alms added that she also wants to introduce a junior program for young pickleball players.

Pickleball players at Melba Bishop are excited about the new courses.

I’m so excited that I finally got courts at Melba Bishop, said Monica Stampbach, former president of Melba Bishop Pickleball who was involved in the 10-year push for more pickleball courts. Thank you very much to everyone who took part in this.

Lulu McDowell, another player, said the pickleball courts at Melba Bishop were full long before COVID-19 ever took place. Additional courses would help accommodate the growing number of players, she said.

We can have a regional center here where anyone can come and play and know they’ll get a court, McDowell said.

City Manager Deanna Lorson told City Council that staff are also investigating the feasibility of installing other pickleball courts in other parts of the city as part of the CIP project.

According to the USA Pickleball organization, pickleball is a fun and social sport with simple rules and easy to learn for beginners, but it is also fast and competitive for more experienced players.

The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis and can be played indoors or outdoors, single or double, on a badminton-sized field with a slightly adapted tennis net. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.