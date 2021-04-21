State tennis tournament begins – LaGrange Daily News





Through KEVIN ECKLEBERRY Daily news The season ended for the Troup Highs tennis teams in the opening round of the Class AAAA state tournament. The Troups boys’ team, which finished third in Region 2 AAAA, was in Savannah to play against Benedictine, the second team from Region 3 AAAA. Jacob Bearden won at number two in singles, but Benedictine won the other two singles matches and both doubles to win 4-1. The Troups girls’ squad, the fourth from Region 2 AAAA, was also in Savannah for the state game, losing 5-0 to Region 3 AAAA champion islands. Also this week, Callaway and LaGrange begin their state tours. The LaGrange Lady Grangers, after winning the Region 2-AAAA Championship, will be home against Thomas County Central in a second round on Wednesday at 1pm. Thomas County, the third team from Region 1-AAAA, defeated Perry in the first round of the playoffs and LaGrange had a first-round bye. The winner will play against North Oconee or Cedartown in the third round. On Thursday at noon, the boys’ team from LaGranges Perry will receive Perry in the second round, with the winner advancing to the third round to play Cedartown or North Oconee. Perry advanced with a 4-0 win over Cairo, while LaGrange, which won the Region 2-AAAA title, had a first round hello. The Callaway Cavaliers, after winning the Region 5-AA championship, will play at home against Gordon Central in the second round on Friday at 2 p.m. Gordon Central, the second seed from Region 7-AA, defeated Washington 5-0 to continue, and Callaway had a first-round goodbye. If Callaway beats Gordon Central, it would play Berrien of Bleckley County with a semifinal spot at stake. The Callaway Lady Cavaliers finished fourth in Region 5-AA to qualify for the state, but it had to forfeit the match in the first round as it missed too many players due to quarantine. CONDITION PLAYOFFS SCHEME WEDNESDAY Thomas County Central girls in LaGrange, 2pm THURSDAY Perry boys at LaGrange, noon FRIDAY Gordon Central guys in Callaway, 2pm

