UAE Team Emirates withdraws from La Flche Wallonne due to COVID-19 positive





UAE Team Emirates has been banned from La Flche Wallonne after Diego Ulissi and an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the race. In a statement on Wednesday morning, UAE Team Emirates said that Ulissi and the staff member had repeatedly returned negative tests since then, but the team of Tadej Pogaar and defending champion Marc Hirschi will not participate in La Flche Wallonne. Although the team is frustrated by the ruling, we fully accept the final decision of the Belgian authorities, ”said a statement from UAE Team Emirates. The team will withdraw from the race and undergo further tests with the aim of starting Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday. “ UAE Team Emirates is the latest WorldTour team to miss a Belgian classic this season due to coronavirus cases. Bora-Hansgrohe was withheld from the E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem after some of their riders were quarantined, while Trek-Segafredo missed Gent-Wevelgem and later withdrew from the Scheldeprijs as a precaution. Most of the UAE Team Emirates riders and staff received a COVID-19 vaccine during pre-season training camp in the UAE, although Ulissi was not present as he was undergoing a rest period after being diagnosed with myocarditis got. The Italian was later given all-clear to compete and returned to racing at the GP Miguel Indurain this month. According to UAE Team Emirates, both Ulissi and the staff member – who had been vaccinated – had returned two negative tests for COVID-19 before traveling to Belgium. The 2 members of the involved team, Diego Ulissi and a staff member (who has also been vaccinated), returned 2 negative tests in the days before traveling to Belgium, ”said the team. Upon arrival in Belgium, both underwent another test that yielded a positive result. “ UAE Team Emirates said Ulissi and the staff member had since returned two negative antigen tests and one negative molecular test, adding that neither had any symptoms. Pogaar took to social media Wednesday morning to express his frustration about missing the Walloon Flche, describing the matter as a false positive. “ We are all negative and we are not starting Flche Wallone, ”Pogaar wrote on Twitter. We had a false positive yesterday, but then came negative three times. “ We all have negative and we don’t start Flche Wallone. We had a false positive yesterday, but then came negative three times.April 21, 2021 view more Ride like UAE Team Emirates







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos