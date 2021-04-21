Gloucestershire sign Glenn Phillips | News

Gloucestershire signs Glenn Phillips

Gloucestershire Cricket is pleased to announce the signing of New Zealand international Glenn Phillips for the Vitality Blast campaign in 2021.

The 24-year-old top-order wicket-keeper-batsman has had an impressive start to his white-ball career, breaking records and scoring around the world.

In drawing The Shire, Glenn said:

“I am very excited to join Gloucestershire and can’t wait to go to Bristol soon. I enjoyed my time in the UK in 2016 playing club cricket for Brondesbury CC and the MCC Young Cricketers.

“I’ve always been excited to experience county cricket and I am very grateful to Gloucestershire for giving me this opportunity.”

Phillips, who will be available for Gloucestershire throughout the Vitality Blast season, recently broke the record for the fastest century set by a New Zealand batsman in a T20I match, reaching triple figures in just 46 balls against the West Indies.

Phillips made his T20I debut in 2017 and is already the eighth of the highest points in New Zealand history with 506 runs averaging 28.11. He also holds the record for most wicket-goalkeeping layoffs in an innings with four against the West Indies in 2017.

Interim Head Coach, Ian Harvey is full of praise for the Kiwi:

“I’ve followed him quite a bit in recent seasons; Glenn is very exciting to watch and he is going to add a lot to what is already a powerful T20 batting line-up.

“He can hit at the top of the order, in the middle and at the end also increase our firepower. He’s a bit of an all rounder because he bowls and also holds wicket so he will give us a lot of options and I look forward to getting him on the team. “

A talented cricketer of all forms, Phillips also represented his country in Test cricket against Australia in early 2020. He made half a century in his first innings; 52, the aggregate highest score of any New Zealander in the match.

In New Zealand he plays domestic cricket for Auckland. He made his T20 debut in the 2016/17 Super Smash, scoring the highest points in the league with 369 runs at 46.12. That year, he became the first cricketer to record a century in all three formats in the same New Zealand domestic season.

Since 2017, Glenn has played in the Caribbean Super League for Jamaica Tallawahs. In just four seasons with the Tallawahs, he is already the third highest scorer in team history and the 14th highest scorer in the history of the league. In two of the last three years, he finished second in the Super League; the other year (2019) he finished fourth.

Ian Harvey spoke of Glenn’s versatility:

“Having someone by your side with the ability to do just about anything is a huge bonus and his experience playing franchise cricket from all over the world will be a huge benefit to our players.

“He has played Test match cricket and can keep wicket, so he gives us plenty of options if we want to bring him in for red ball games.”

Phillips will be available for all Vitality Blast matches and Ian Harvey will have the option of using the New Zealander in First Class and List-A matches during that time.

Gloucestershire’s Vitality Blast campaign kicks off June 10 with a trip to Sophia Gardens to meet Glamorgan. Sussex Sharks are the first team to visit Bristol County Ground on June 11. You can buy tickets for that match and all Vitality Blast home games HERE