Sports
Players, fans greet a beautiful day for football as the Super League unravels
By Ian Ransom
(Reuters) – Players, pundits and fans hailed a “beautiful day for football” after the escaping European Super League was unraveled with the withdrawal of the six English clubs that signed up for the controversial competition.
After a storm of protests and threats of sanctions from the game’s European and international governing bodies, the Super League said it would “rethink” next steps after it was reduced to three teams from Spain and Italy on Tuesday.
Amid reports that Italian teams Inter Milan and AC Milan had also withdrawn, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher declared the league dead in the water.
“Super League is over! Well done to all fans across the country!” he said on social media.
Manchester City were the first to withdraw from the venture, before Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea announced they were following suit.
“What a great day for football. Let’s keep playing, keep fighting, keep dreaming,” said Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy.
Manchester United’s executive vice president Ed Woodward became the first victim of the backlash and announced his resignation shortly before his club gave up on a project in which he had been influential.
Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand, a fierce critic of the breakaway league from the start, said the teams were coming to their senses.
“Teams are finally seeing meaning and pulling out of the #SuperLeague … Football is and ALWAYS will be about the fans,” he said on social media.
“The fans have clearly been no consideration at all … shame.”
‘WE SAVED FOOTBALL’
Fans gathered in droves outside Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion to protest the breakaway.
They ended up singing, “We saved football!” after reports filtered through that Chelsea was leaving the project.
The Football Association welcomed the withdrawal of the six English clubs and said the Super League had “threatened the whole pyramid”.
“English football has a proud history of opportunities for all clubs and the game was unanimous in the disapproval of a closed league,” said the FA.
“It was a position that, by its intent, could have divided our game, but instead it united us all.”
The split in the game threatened by the Super League, and the strength of the sentiment it generated, prompted political leaders across Europe to speak out and, in some cases, threaten to intervene.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would consider passing legislation to stop the escape, comparing the plans to creating a cartel.
There is ongoing anger towards the owners of the six English clubs, with some experts suggesting their stewardship was no longer tenable.
Liverpool great Graeme Souness said supporters would not be able to forgive them despite the U-turns.
“They have been proven to sell their soul,” said the Sky Sports expert.
They would sell the souls of our most important institutions. They sold their souls for quick money. Our supporters will not forgive them. We are not America. ‘
(Additional reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; edited by Peter Rutherford)
