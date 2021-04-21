Yili announces his “Innovation Trilogy” at Bo’ao Forum for Asia





A sub-forum of the event, themed “Technological Advancement and the Construction of a Global Health Ecosystem”, was held in Bo’ao on the afternoon of April 19th. Participants invited to attend the sub-forum included CEO of Yili Group, Zhang Jianqiu; University Graduate of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Chen Junshi; Chairman of the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology, Meng Suhe; General Manager of China Nutrition Society, Wang Zhixu; former table tennis world champion Deng Yaping; Chinese actress Lan Yingying; and Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Assistant President of the Yili Group.

During the panel discussion, Zhang Jianqiu shared Yili’s innovation experience in the health food industry. “Innovation is the constant practice that Yili adheres to. Over the years, Yili has produced its’ innovation trilogy ‘following a’ customer-centric ‘habit: enabling innovation throughout the chain through digital transformation, building an innovation system through the’ “double integration, and driving product innovation with technological R&D,” said Zhang Jianqiu in his speech. Enabling innovation throughout the chain with digital transformation As a leading player in the industry, Yili has continued to promote digital upgrades across the industry chain to better meet the personal and diversified needs of customers. In the top sector of the industry chain, Yili has built “smart farms” to accurately collect physical data from each cow to ensure that every drop of milk is of the best quality. In the middle sector, Yili’s “smart factories” have introduced automation equipment and systems to improve operational efficiency. In the lower sector, Yili has built an end-to-end big data-based intelligence insight platform to improve the quality of products and services. Building an innovation system with the ‘double integration’ of intelligence and industry With the support of the “Global Health Ecosystem”, Yili has integrated high-quality global resources and is committed to making greater contributions to global health by putting customers first. Yili has strengthened the integration of international think tanks. In The NetherlandsYili founded and upgraded the Yili Innovation Center Europe. “We join global intelligence to build a global wisdom chain and serve customers around the world,” said Zhang Jianqiu. Yili has also accelerated global industrial convergence. Yili has built overseas projects such as the Oceania manufacturing base New Zealand, among other locations, and is committed to building a world-class brand that brings together the best global resources. To date, Yili has won global partnerships in five continents and 33 countries. Drive product innovation with scientific and technological R&D As the trend of consumption continues to a higher level, customer demand for health and product quality grows exponentially. Yili constantly meets such requirements by investing in technological R&D. Data analysis shows that Yili has invested more than RMB 400 million annually in R&D in the past years, more than the industry average. As of 2019, Yili was in the top three of the world’s top ten dairy industries for the total number of worldwide patent applications. With the innovative application of LHT lactose hydrolysis technology, Yili makes it possible for even 90% of lactose intolerant Asians to enjoy nutritious and tasty milk. Yili has been working on breast milk research for 19 years and has collected tens of millions of data points in breast milk research. The efforts and practices have enabled Yili’s Jinlingguan series to meet the nutritional needs of Chinese babies. From digital transformation to building a “Global Health Ecosystem”, Yili has put the spirit of innovation into its DNA. Yili is one of the top five players in the global dairy industry and will continue to adhere to its commitment to the health of global customers and sharing the benefits of health with the whole world. SOURCE Yili Group

