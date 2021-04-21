Washington Football Team Mock Draft: Lower round trades only

The Washington Football Team is nearly a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft, and the roster rebuild process will continue.

A lot of mock drafts have been published in the past three months and we have more to come, but before you know it, you need to be talking about who will be on the 53 list. Well, have new players to support and encourage in a few days, weeks and months.

The Washington Football Team will participate in the 2021 NFL Draft with eight selections and will seek to continue the rebuilding that began during the low season of 2020. If trades occur, the front office can collect more choices if they trade down or fewer selections if transactions are carried out to move forward. Once the tour starts, anything can happen in a three-day gathering that is expected to be very unpredictable.

Today we will try to predict what Washington could do for all three days. The last few rounds will include trades. Soon we will be presenting a mock version with trades in the early rounds.

Thanks for following the either / or cartoons, positional spot, and offensive and defensive spot. We never featured trades in any of these series, and the leftover shams of yours will now really only feature trades.

Team needs include offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end, and free safety. It is a safe assumption that each of these positions will be addressed in the previous rounds and will be reflected in this mock. Let’s get right to it!