Amory tennis reaches third round of playoffs | Sport

The Amory tennis team is on their way to the third round of the playoffs this week, beating Winona 4-3 on the road after a forfeited victory in the first round.
Amory took sweeps in the doubles for both boys and girls to take the win.
Clark Mason and Gabe VanYperen, who qualified for the state tournament, defeated Winonas Kristian Williams and Jemarius Sanders 6-0, 6-4. Also in boys’ doubles Jonathan Calderon and Nate Gordon took a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Gunner Wilkes and Javien Jackson.
Mary Grace Black and Ashley Holloway lost the first set but came back 6-2, 6-2 to win the last two sets.
Also in the girls’ doubles, Karlee Capps and Bailey Flynn came with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Lana Branch and Jane Beth McRae.
In girls ‘singles, Caroline Nestor, who also qualified for the state, had a hard-fought 5-7, 4-6 loss, while Ron Jenkins also had a 2-6, 0-6 loss in boys’ singles. Taylor Brown and Toby Adams will be able to compete for mixed doubles, but took a 4-6, 2-6 loss to Winona.
Amory hosted Booneville in the third round this week.
Nettleton’s tennis team took a victory in the first round, but fell 5-2 in the second.
In the second round, Trey Hallmark, who will compete, took an easy 6-0, 6-0 win in boys’ singles, as did Viviann and Annalyn Housley with a 6-1, 6-0 win. They will also compete in girls’ doubles.
In the first round, Hallmark won 6-1, 6-2, while the Housleys dominated 6-0, 6-0. Nettleton also took wins in the boys’ doubles with Payne McDaniel and Blake Williamson, who will also compete capable of taking a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The second boys ‘doubles team of Tate Hitchcock and Cody Williamson also won 6-1, 6-1, and the girls’ team of Anna Langford and Leah Langford won 6-3, 6-3.
