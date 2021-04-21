Hockey Canada names management team for 2021 World Cup

The World Championship of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) 2021 is scheduled to start on May 21 in Riga, Latvia. Canada’s last gold medal win in the tournament came in 2016, when they won their second straight title. Since then, Canada has won two silver medals (2017 and 2019), not won a medal once (2018), and a tournament has been canceled due to a global pandemic (2020). Hockey Canada is hoping to revive the former World Cup tournament juggernaut team and new blood has been added to the management team that will build the roster.

General Manager, Roberto Luongo

According to the release of Hockey CanadasRoberto Luongo will serve as general manager of the Hockey Canada 2021 IIHF World Championship team. This will mark his first foray into international hockey in a managerial role, but the Montreal, Quebec native is no stranger to Team Canada.

Roberto Luongo at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver (Archive THW)

Luongo has proudly donned Team Canada jerseys before. He represented Canada at three Winter Olympics (2006, 2010 and 2014), where he won gold in both of the latter tournaments. In addition, he won two gold and one silver medal in his IIHF World Championships as a player career. Finally, he earned a silver medal in the 1999 Junior World Championship and won the 2004 Hockey World Cup with Canada.

Goalkeeper Roberto Luongo # 1 of the Vancouver Canucks keeps his eyes on the puck while Jarome Iginla # 12 of the Calgary Flames holds grips (Photo by Nick Didlick / Getty Images)

Luongo was also appointed assistant general manager for the 2022 Winter Olympics team where he will participate responsible for evaluating the goalkeeper. He was a very successful and enduring goalkeeper in the NHL as he is one of three goalkeepers to skate in more than 1,000 NHL games. Of the 50 goalkeepers who have played the most career games, Luongos career save percentage of .919 ranks second behind only Dominik Haek. Overall, Luongo is one of the greatest and most enduring goalkeepers in hockey history.

Assistant General Manager, Shane Doan

Shane Doan is the Arizona Coyotes Chief Hockey Development Officer and skated for the franchise (formerly the Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes) throughout its 21-year career of 1,540 games. During his career, he scored 402 goals and provided 570 assists for a total of 972 points.

Shane Doan is fitting in his rookie year with the Winnipeg Jets. (Photo courtesy of the Arizona Coyotes.)

Doan has represented Canada in a number of tournaments. He even played in teams with Luongo, including the 2006 Olympic team. At the IIHF World Championship in 2003 (gold) and 2005 (silver) they won medals together. In total, Doan has won one world cup, two gold medals at the world championship and three silver medals at the world championship. He has more experience in a managerial role in Canada than Luongo, as he is a past consultant for Team Canada.

Scott Salmond completes management

Scott Salmond has been a staple in building Hockey Canada teams for years. He climbed the ladder of Hockey Canada and became senior vice president of national teams at Hockey Canada in 2018 after serving as vice president of national teams for four years. Most recently, he helped build Canada’s 2021 World Junior Championships team. He will help oversee Luongo and Doan in the 2021 IIHF World Championship. In addition, Salmond was recently appointed Assistant General Manager for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Salmond is a veteran of helping build international teams. He has contributed with Team Canada in management roles for numerous champion teams, including two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014); four gold medals from the IIHF World Championships (2003-2005 and 2016); five gold medals for the IIHF World Junior Championships (2007 to 2009, 2015 and 2018); one Hockey World Cup (2016); a Spengler Cup three-peat (2015 to 2017); and more. Overall, he will serve as the Hockey Canada veteran in the 2021 IIHF World Championship, as neither Doan nor Luongo have previously been involved in managing Team Canada.

An interesting task at hand

It will be interesting to see how the 2021 IIHF World Championship roster for Canada is structured. The roster consists of players from NHL teams who missed the playoffs, but aside from Buffalo (which is mathematically eliminated), every other team is still in the playoff hunt. Can Sabers send Sam Reinhart, who is from West Vancouver, forward with the Canadian flag? He is a consistent 50 point player and has been the top teams this season. What about rookie Dylan Cozens, who has a successful Junior World Championship pedigree and has been getting hot lately (he’s got four points in his past five games)?

Medal ceremony for the 2020 Junior Ice Hockey World Cup (Photo by Peter KovalevTASS via Getty Images)

Another question is whether players will travel to Riga, Latvia to play during a pandemic. For example, if player A has already won a World Cup in the past, would he be willing to leave North America to participate in the tournament on another continent? Overall, it will be interesting to see what Team Canadas’ roster looks like. Personally, I look forward to seeing the Luongo, Doan and Salmond team come together.

What are your thoughts? Are you curious about how Team Canada is structured, or would you rather have another management team at the helm?

