Oculus Quest Store Flash Sale Discounts Contractors, Myst





There are some great discounts to be had in a just-launched Oculus Quest Flash sale, but you only have today to make your choices. The 24-hour sales includes 15 games and a large bundle, with most titles being around 30% off their prices. Highlights on the face include a very pleasing $ 12.99 for the recently launched shooter, Contractors. The first-person shooter only launched in December 2020, so we’re surprised to see it getting a discount soon. We gave it 4/5 in our review saying, “It has the gameplay finish of something like Medal of Honor VR, with the content, game modes and combat speed you’d expect from a non-VR shooter like Call of Honor. Duty. And all while you pack it in neat, inexpensive packaging that is accessible without being too simple. “ The same price is available for the always excellent Topgolf with Pro Putt and Real VR Fishing. The cheapest of the bunch is $ 7.99 for the extremely exhausting The Thrill of the Fight. Other great games are discounted, although they are still fairly pricey. The VR version of Myst costs $ 19.99, as does In Death: Unchained. If you’ve just picked up a Quest, you may want to draw your attention to the Gaming Essentials Pack. It’s a pretty steep $ 99.99, but even then, nearly $ 60 is cut from a bundle of undying classics like Job Simulator, Superhot VR, and Arizona Sunshine, as well as Population: One, Pistol Whip, and Eleven: Table Tennis. Not a band bundle, then, and don’t forget that the Oculus Store is now discounting the price of games in bundles if you already own them, so it’s still worth checking out. Are you picking up something? Let us know in the comments below!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos