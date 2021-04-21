Brands keep the young cricketer Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar stands out both on and off the field for its performance, attracting brands looking to associate with the young cricketer. The 21-year-old signed two major brand deals this week with global sports brand Puma and electronics company Anker Innovation. Operated by sports management company Whiteleaf Talent, the cricket player is currently in talks with three more brands for endorsement deals.

Sundar – named by his father (M. Sundar) in honor of a man named PD Washington who sponsored his cricket passion – came from humble beginnings but managed to create a place for himself through sheer grit and hard to work.

Kishan Kumar Shyamalan, Chief Growth Officer & South – Head of media agency Wavemaker India said Washington is an underdog who grew to success despite his humble beginnings and rose to national consciousness after the India-Australia series early this year.

“He embodies certain values ​​such as persistence and determination, is successful and versatile, and is now a household name across the country. His off-the-field personality is also very brand-friendly, which adds to his overall charm. changes from pretense to real. He’s inspiring yet reachable. And nowadays it’s really worth gold in marketing, “he added.

Electronics company Anker Innovations, backed by Olympic medalist and badminton player Saina Nehwal, has also brought Sundar on board as its new brand ambassador.

Ankers’ journey was similar to that of Washington Sundar, who rose from very humble beginnings to cricket heights internationally. We believe his persona is a great fit for our brand, ”said Gopal Jeyaraj, country head, Anker Innovation.

Meanwhile, the Indian branch of the German sports brand Puma brought Sundar on board as a brand advisor on Tuesday. He joins the Puma roster of cricketers, including Indian captain Virat Kohli; wicket-keeper-batsman KL Rahul; national cricketer for women, Sushma Verma and Yuvraj Singh.

“We’ve all seen Washington perform under the most hostile of situations (in Australia), where he showed courage and thrived under pressure. Rather than being overwhelmed by the opportunity, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and supported himself. with unshakable faith. is as real as it can be to any cricket fan. Ultimately, his resilience and determination to be the best at what he does make him an icon among the youth, “said Abhishek Ganguly, general manager, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

The all-rounder is currently playing for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the ongoing 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) after being detained by the team for 3.2 crore. He went from being a batsman as a youngster to making his name as an off-spinner. After representing India at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, he replaced R Ashwin with IPL team Rising Pune Supergiant that made his Twenty20 debut as a 17-year-old in the 2017 IPL.

Sundar, managed to keep his fans engaged both on the field and on social media platforms, where he shares parts of his daily life, including fitness routines, competitive practices and family life. He also promotes brands such as Lava cell phones and mobile game Crash Bandicoot through digital campaigns on his social media handles, where he enjoys a cumulative following of over 16 lakh on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. According to industry estimates, the annual cost for Sundar’s brand deal varies between 30 and 50 lakh.

He will likely attract more such digital deals from categories that have strong cricket resonance. They could be athleisure brands or fantasy gaming platforms. However, Sundar should profile itself as a regular Indian cricket team in at least two formats (ODI / T20). / Test) to be seriously considered by a range of traditional advertisers such as auto or FMCG companies. Currently brands are investing in his future potential as a young cricketer, “said a senior sports marketing manager on condition of anonymity.