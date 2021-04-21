Tennis Hall Of Fame Launches New Digital Exhibition On The Evolution And Impact Of Tennis Shoes

The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced today that it has launched a new digital museum exhibit that explores the evolution and impact of tennis shoes as seen on and off the tennis courts over the past 100+ years.

Kicks on Court: How Tennis Shoes Affected Pop Cultureuses the Hall of Fames’s vast museum collection of tennis shoes to showcase their evolution, the personalities who have been integral to some of the great sneaker stories and tennis shoes that have made a remarkable impact on music, off-court fashion and pop culture, according to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Production of the historic digital exhibition was supported by FILA, a longtime partner of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and an iconic tennis apparel and shoe brand celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

The exhibition is written by Gerald Flores, former editor-in-chief atSole collectormagazine and a well-known sneaker authority.

A deep dive into the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s sneaker collection and research into sneakers in tennis history was a fascinating experience for me, and I hope the same is true for visitors to the digital exhibition. The shoes featured were not only an integral part of great moments in sports history, but they have also shaped so much of the culture that is part of our lives today, notes, casual fashion, music and more. It’s a very intriguing topic to explore, Flores said in a statement.

In the exhibition

Through an engaging timeline approach, the International Tennis Hall of Fame saysSteps on the courtdescribes how tennis shoes evolved from women’s ankle boots and men’s loafers in the late 1800s to the introduction of rubber soles in the 1930s to Open Era innovations designed to improve performance.

Visitors to the exhibition can zoom in to see special details about the historic shoes, such as the floral and sunshine doodle art on Monica Seles FILA 2As that recalled her personality or Stan Smith’s signature on the adidas Stan Smiths or the stunning gilding on Serena Williams golden cougars.

Key moments in tennis history are highlighted by featured shoes like Chris Evert’s signature Converse, still covered in red clay, picked up on the way to trophies at Roland-Garros; and the peaks Rod Laver took at the 1969 US Open to race through slick grass courts to hit his second Grand Slam in the calendar year.

In addition, the exhibit explores how the infusion of approvals by athletes like Monica Seles and Jennifer Capriati for FILA, Billie Jean King and Stan Smith for Adidas, and John McEnroe and Andre Agassi for Nike transformed sneakers sales and skyrocketed sales.

Steps on the courtalso showcases remarkable tennis shoe crossovers in the worlds of fashion, music, entertainment and pop culture. The exhibition shows how FILA and adidas tennis shoes have been embraced as signature styles by hop artists and other entertainers. It also explores high fashion crossovers such as the collaboration between Maria Sharapovas Nike and Riccardo Tischi, among other runway-worthy creations.

Sneaker auction

In honor of the new exhibition, the International Tennis Hall of Fame is auctioning off a pair of unique sneakers inspired by one of tennis’s most influential fashion icons. The design was created by artist Paul Lempa, who hand painted an ITHF and FILA inspired artwork, using a pair of FILAOriginal Tennis LXmens sneakers as canvas.

The sneakers will be unveiled on Wednesday, April 28 on the social media channels of the International Tennis Hall of Fames and will be auctioned oncharitybuzz.comon the same day. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the International Tennis Hall of Fame to support nonprofit organizations’ programs to preserve and promote tennis history, celebrate the greatest champions and inspire the future of the sport.

View the exhibition

Kicks on Court: How Tennis Shoes Affected Pop Culture Is Now Livingtennisfame.com/sneakers.

Additional digital museum exhibits on unique elements of tennis history produced by the International Tennis Hall of Fame include Courting Fashion, Tins, Cans, and Cartons; Smash Hit; Breaking the barriers, and more, all accessible throughtennisfame.com/digitalexhibits.