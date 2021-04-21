UND hockey’s 2021-22 schedule is released





The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has announced its schedule for the 2021-2022 season. UND kicks off non-conference play in October, then opens its NCHC title defense November 5-6 with a home series against Denver. The only trip UND won’t make in league games is Denver. The only team not coming to The Ralph is Miami. The no-conference schedule is full of big matchups, including a home series against rival Minnesota on Thanksgiving weekend. It will also play two of the ECAC’s powers at Quinnipiac (Oct. 22-23 in Hamden, Conn.) And Cornell (Jan. 7-8 at Grand Forks). After only playing 10 games at Ralph Engelstad Arena last season, UND is scheduled to play 19 home games of the regular season next season. UND is 29-2 in its last 31 home games. AND’s 2021-22 schedule October 2 – MANITOBA (exh.) October 8-9 – NIAGARA October 15-16 – in Bemidji State / BEMIDJI STATE October 22-23 – at Quinnipiac October 30 – vs. Penn State in Nashville November 5-6 – DENVER November 12-13 – in Miami November 19-20 – MINNESOTA DULUTH November 26-27 – MINNESOTA December 3-4 – in St. Cloud State December 10-11 – at Colorado College January 7-8 – CORNELL January 14-15 – OMAHA January 21-22 – in Western Michigan January 28-29 – ST. CLOUD STATE February 4-5 – COLORADO COLLEGE February 11-12 – out February 18-19 – in Minnesota Duluth February 25-26 – WEST MICHIGAN March 4-5 – in Omaha March 11-12 – NCHC first round, site of higher seed March 18-19 – NCHC Frozen Faceoff, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul March 25-27 – NCAA regionals (Loveland, Colo., Allentown, Pa., Albany, NY, Worcester, Mass.) April 7-9 – NCAA Frozen Four, Boston

