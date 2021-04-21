Cricket: Why The Hundred is an opportunity to prove that women’s sport is commercially viable





Tickets to the ECB’s new flagship competition, The Hundred, are now on general sale, including the women’s opening match between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals. The ECB has chosen to present a women’s match as the first match in a standalone match at the Kia Oval, in what could prove to be a groundbreaking and potentially epoch-defining moment in both the future of women’s cricket and the widespread struggle for gender equality. . New research of the Women’s Sport Trust shows that women’s sports revenues are expected to grow to £ 1 billion a year by 2030, compared to £ 350 million a year today. To unlock this growth, greater visibility to female athletes and teams is required. This means marketing events in a way where the athletes themselves can resonate with the audience. Half of the UK has ever attended a women’s sports event, but there is often a lack of opportunity to engage in these sports on a long-term basis and it is understandable that fans struggle to maintain their interest in a specific team or player when it is so difficult to follow. their progress. Tammy Parlor MBE, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of the Women’s Sports Trust stressed: “Women’s sport has undergone a strong growth trajectory. However, most sports practiced by elite female athletes still have a long way to go before they become commercially viable. “To bring about lasting change, and for women’s sport to play a central role in our culture in the UK, the sports industry must broadly recognize a social responsibility to build sport for all, and practically connect a vision for women’s sport. with term commercial profit. “ But to gain more recognition, generate more revenue, and ultimately earn the respect that women’s sport deserves, fans must capitalize on the opportunities that come their way. The Hundred is the perfect opportunity to do just this. The ECB deserves huge credit for giving this new competition the same platform for both men and women, and it is time to prove that it was the right decision. Whether you are an existing cricket fan or a newcomer to the game, it doesn’t matter. This is a new league, with new rules and new teams. Pick your loyalty, follow their schedule and take part in a tournament that could one day prove to be cricket’s greatest attraction. We have seen that the interest in women’s cricket is already there. More than 80,000 people filled the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the 2020 T20 World Cup Final, while England’s 20 over series against the West Indies had a peak crowd of over a million last year. So let’s support this contest, spread the word and invite your friends, even if they’ve never seen the game before. All the foundations have been laid for a historic summer of cricket, and who knows – when we see a sale at the Oval this summer, a women’s game opening the tournament might not be seen as revolutionary, but tradition.

