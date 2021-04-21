Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for April 21

There is more wild on the way to the again DraftKings Dream Stream this Wednesday, so get ready for a fun day with six Madden 21 sims. The featured classic slate starts at 6 p.m. ET when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Miami Dolphins in the wind. At 8:00 p.m. ET, the New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South game hit by a rainstorm, and we end the evening with a snow game from DC, where the Washington Football Team hosts the Minnesota Vikings .

You can track the results and get all gameplay details on it Madden Streams information page. You can also do it full depth charts for each team here.

Quarterback

Stud

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, $ 6,500 There are no great QB games on this slate since both Brady and Drew Brees ($ 6,600) fight in weather games. Brady comes in in great form, though, having made multiple touchdown passes and posted more than 15 DKFP in six consecutive games, leading his team to the Bracket Tourney final. Across Madden 21, Brady has 121 touchdowns in 73 sims and has produced 254.8 passing yards per sim.

Other option Drew Brees ($ 6,600)

Value

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams, $ 5,900 Tua and the Dolphins caused one of the Bracket Tourney’s biggest setbacks by knocking off the Chiefs, but it fell to the eventual champion Seahawks. Even against the Rams, I like Tua as a value option because it can take off and run when needed. He had six consecutive games with over 15 DKFP before losing to Seattle, and he had 26.78 and 29.04 DKFP in two of those games against the strong defense of the Bills and Patriots.

Run back

Stud

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at Washington Football Team, $ 8000 These two teams just met in the Bracket Tourney and faced each other five times in Madden 21. Cook placed 26.1, 31.0 and 29.3 DKFP in their three most recent meetings, lifting his average to 23.6 DKFP per sim. Cook scored 76 touchdowns in 65 sims while averaging 83.5 rush yards and 4.1 catches for 32.4 yards per game. He was the best RB in Madden 21 and has groundbreaking potential in every match.

Other option JD McKissic ($ 6600)

Value

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers$ 6,500 Although more expensive than the values ​​I usually emphasize, Kamara is a great option at just over $ 6,000. He had more than 15 DKFP in six consecutive games for a down game against the Chargers and has posted 64 touchdowns in 73 sims. Against the Bucs, he averaged 23.2 DKFP, scoring six touchdowns in five matchups. The weather could slow down Saints’ attack, but if they focus on short passes and transfers to Kamara, it could lead to a big game for the X factor Superstar.

Other options Darrell Henderson Jr. ($ 5,800), LeSean McCoy ($ 5,100)

Wide receiver

Stud

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins$ 6000 Woods has the ability to make big moves and averages 13.9 DKFP per sim compared to 12.8 DKFP for his teammate Cooper Coup ($ 5,300), which is actually the WR1. Woods has hit DKFP double digits in eight consecutive matches, culminating in 30.1 DKFP against the Steelers in the Bracket Tourney. He had 19.6 and 14.9 DKFP in his two previous meetings with Miami and is a constant contributor with a high ceiling.

Other option Michael Thomas ($ 6,700), Mike Evans ($ 6,100)

Value

Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $ 4,500 Sanders usually gets a lot of work out of the slot machine, especially in weather games. He averages 4.5 catches for 53.4 yards per game and has posted more than 10 DKFP in eight of his past nine sims.

Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams, $ 3,600 Grant is another slot receiver that should get more work done in the weather and brings a high ceiling with its 95 speed rating. He has averaged 10.0 DKFP over his past six games.

Other options Tajae Sharpe ($ 5,000), Josh Reynolds ($ 4,900), TreQuan Smith ($ 3,800)

Tight ending

Stud

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams, $ 4,800 Gesicki was one of Tuas’ go-to options, averaging 4.5 catches for 50.4 yards per sim while scoring 25 touchdowns in 69 games. He had 15.2 and 9.7 DKFP in his two previous encounters with the Rams and was able to get even more work in the wind.

Other option Jared Cook ($ 4,900)

Value

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins, $ 4,400 Higbee has at least four catches in six of his past seven sims, culminating in a 12-catch feat against the Titans for DKFP 36.1. Even if he doesn’t hit that ceiling, he’s engaged enough to be a solid game despite the weather.

Other option Rob Gronkowski ($ 4,600)

DST

Stud

Washington Football Team DST vs. Minnesota Vikings, $ 3,000 Washington will have to deal with Cook, but will also have a favorable match against it Kirk Cousins ​​($ 5,600). The defense had 8.0 DKFP in its most recent encounter with the Vikings and averaged 7.8 DKFP in four previous matches. In total, Washington has 48 takeaways and 148 bags in 68 simulations.

Value

Buccaneers DST vs New Orleans Saints, $ 2,500 Facing Brees out in the rain is a recipe for success for the Bucs defense. They have multiple pockets in 12 of their past 13 sims and have a total of 177 pockets and 34 takeaways in their 73 sims.

