Patriot League announces seedings for 2021 men’s tennis championship (4.21.21)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Navy men’s tennis team will serve as the top seeds in the 2021 Patriot League Mens Tennis Championship, as the official schedule was announced by the Patriot League on Wednesday. The Midshipmen are the defending champions of the Patriot League after defeating Army West Point, 4-3, in 2019. The championship takes place on the tennis courts of Lehighs Ulrich Varsity from Thursday April 22 through Sunday April 25 in Bethlehem, Pa. The action kicks off Thursday afternoon with a first round match at 3pm between No. 8 Lafayette and No. 9 Holy Cross. The quarter-finals on Friday start at 11am with a pair of matches, with No. 1 Navy the winner of No. 8 Lafayette / No. 9 Holy Cross match and No. 4 Bucknell versus No. 5 Colgate. At 3:00 pm, No. 3 Lehigh plays No. 6 Boston University and No. 2 Army West Point plays No. 7 Loyola Maryland. Matches in the semifinal will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the championship is scheduled for Sunday, April 25. Schedule tennis championships men’s 2021 Patriot League

Thursday April 22 First round No. 8 Lafayette vs. No. 9 Holy Cross, 3 pm Friday, April 23, Quarter Finals No. 1 Navy vs. No. 8/9 winner, 11am

No. Bucknell vs. No. 5 Colgate, 11am

No. 3 Lehigh vs. No. 6 Boston University, 3 p.m.

No. Army 2 West Point vs. No. 7 Loyola Maryland, 3:00 pm Saturday April 24 semi-finals No. 8/1/9 vs. No. 4/5, 11 hours

No. 3/6 vs. No. 2/7, 3 pm Sunday April 25 Championship Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner, Afternoon ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, constantly demonstrating that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Leagues is achieved while affiliated institutions remain committed to the foundational principle of admitting and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos