Cutthroat youth hockey gets creative to raise money | Community

The Cutthroat Youth Hockey team would like to give you one more reason to start spring cleaning this year. On May 1, the team is organizing a Community Yard Sale as a fundraising campaign for the program. This is the first year of this particular fundraiser, but it would be great to make it a fun annual spring cleaning campaign! stated Miranda Milligan, program director of Kotler Ice Rink.
The Teton Valley Foundations Youth Hockey program has grown significantly over the past three seasons, both in group size and performance. In an effort to meet the growing demands of our enriching youth hockey program, the Teton Valley Foundation is committed to devoting 100 percent of the proceeds from this event to our Cutthroats Youth Hockey program, Milligan said.
Our hockey parents are always finding new and creative ways to raise money to support the Teton Valley Foundations Youth Hockey program and when one of the parents came to us with this idea, we were all there, added Amy Fradley, general manager of the Teton Valley Foundation. Over the next two weeks, the community will be invited to donate items for sale. We hope to provide a hassle-free way to donate gently used items so that we can host a large communal garage sale with a wide variety of items, at extremely affordable prices, all for the benefit of a good cause, Milligan said. The organization accepts large and small items as long as they are used with caution. Donations are welcome at the ice rink on fixed days and times, or by appointment.
This year feels more than ever like the perfect time to clean up, make a fresh start and support a good cause at the same time, Fradley summarized. Once you’ve collected the gently used items you’d like to contribute to the Cutthroat Youth Hockey Community Yard Sale, you can drop them off at the rink on the following days:
Saturday 24/4 10.30 am – 12.00 pm
Thursday 29/04 4: 30-6 PM
Or contact Natalie Volcko at (208) 709-1945 to make an appointment.
The Community Yard Sale will take place on May 1 at the Kotler Ice Arena (380 S. Agate Street, Victor) from 8am to 1pm rain or shine. All payment methods are accepted.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit