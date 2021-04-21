Tabletop Tips: An active families guide to indoor activities

Staying active is more than just improving your physical health. Exercise has been shown to improve mood, reduce anxiety, reduce stress, improve sleep, and even improve your memory. The mental health and social benefits of staying fit are only increased by staying active with your friends and loved ones. It’s important to prioritize active time with your family to make sure you all stay healthy and happy.

While being active indoors may seem difficult, with a little planning and creativity, there are actually many ways you and your family can sweat together without ever leaving your home. Becoming a more active family will help you all feel better, spend more time together, and build a close family relationship. Make sure to choose activities that you all enjoy to ensure your family sticks to their new active lifestyle.

Let’s take a look at some energetic indoor activities you and your family can try to make keeping fit fun.

Try table tennis

A table tennis table can provide endless fun for your family for hours on end. Running around the table and playing Round Robin, running mini tournaments or playing doubles are all great ways to have fun at your table. Not only is table tennis a great way to get active indoors, but it’s also quite easy to learn the basics so you and your whole family can have fun right away.

Play Balloon Volleyball

Use the couch as a net and divide your family into two teams to play balloon volleyball. Use regular volleyball rules and pass the ball back and forth until a team emerges victorious. If you have older kids, try playing with one hand behind your back, or use several balloons to raise the bar.

Have a dance party

There is nothing better than putting on your favorite playlist, turning up the volume and letting go. Let your kids help you to create a playlist so that everyone has input in the music for your dance party. Practice some new moves together, watch a dance workout DVD, or just have fun dancing around the house together.

Start with hula hoop

You don’t need a lot of space to swing a hula hoop. This activity is suitable for children of all ages, and you can be sure that the adults will have nostalgic fun too. Have a competition to see who can spin their hoop the longest, or who can spin the most hoops at once. Leave your dignity behind, swing those hips and have some real family fun!

Go digital with Wii Fit

Spending time in front of a screen as a family may not seem like the best way to stay active, but with video games like Wii Fit, you can enjoy playing tennis, skiing, dancing, and a host of other fun activities. You’re bound to find a game that appeals to every family member, so get ready to compete in a selection of fun and engaging challenges and host your own family Olympics from the comfort of your living room!

Do yoga together

Whether you’re an experienced yogi or a yoga amateur, this low-intensity activity is a great and inclusive way to spend active time indoors with your family. Starting your yoga journey is as easy as jumping online to find some family yoga classes, choose a video you like and follow the instructors’ instructions. There are classes specially designed for young children that use animal names instead of the traditional posture names to make it a bit more understandable for your little ones.

Get active indoors with your family and have fun!

Staying active as a family is an important and great way to stay connected and healthy at the same time. When the weather isn’t right, you and your kids can still enjoy sports indoors and have a lot of fun at the same time. By making fun the main focus of your active time indoors, your kids will be excited not only about family time, but also staying active and healthy!