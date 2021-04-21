NHL Buzz: Day to Day Trouba for Rangers with upper body injuries

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. During the 2020-2021 season, NHL.com will provide you with the latest news.

New York Rangers

Jacob Trouba will not play against Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN +, MSG +, NBCSP, NHL.TV). The defender has sustained upper body injuries from day to day in a 6-1 defeat to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Zac Jones is a candidate to replace Trouba in the line-up and make his NHL debut Thursday, said Rangers coach David Quinn. The Rangers matched the 20-year-old defender, a third-round pick (No. 68) in the 2019 NHL Draft, on an entry-level contract on April 13.

Libor Hajek is also an option to play. The defender was scratched for the past two games after playing straight in 20 from March 11 to April 17.

Trouba was injured when he was hit by the islanders’ attackers Matt Martin at 9:09 of the first period Tuesday. He left the game and never came back.

Trouba scored 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 38 games this season. He is second to the Rangers in Ice Age per game at 9:29 PM behind defender Adam Fox (24:31).

New York (23-17-6) is fifth in the MassMutual East Division of eight teams, six points behind fourth-place Boston Bruins. The top four teams in the division qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. – Dan Rosen

Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart will be out for at least two more games due to a sprained knee.

The goalkeeper has not practiced for the past two days and will not travel with the Flyers for games with the New York Rangers Thursday (7:00 PM ET; ESPN +, MSG, NBCSP, NHL.TV) and Friday. He last played in a 2-1 win with the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 15, good for 31 saves. He was out for games against the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders on Saturday and Sunday.

Coach Alain Vigneault said he is not concerned that Hart’s injury is serious and hopes Hart can skate on Saturday.

“I’m not worried at all,” said Vigneault. It’s a mild sprain of his knee. It only took a few days than we expected. He had the doctors look at him, he had the MRI. Nothing serious, it just takes a few days longer than we expected. ‘

Hart is 9-11-5 with an average of 3.67 goals against and a serve percentage of 0.877 in 27 games (25 starts).

Goalkeeper Brian Elliott starts Thursday. Vigneault said he wasn’t sure if Elliott was a backup Alex Lyon was supposed to start on Friday.

The Flyers (20-18-7) are sixth in the MassMutual East Division of eight teams, 11 points behind fourth-place Boston Bruins. The top four teams in each division qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. – Adam Kimelman

Arizona Coyotes

Conor Garland could play against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (9:00 PM ET; BSAZX, BSN, BSWI +, NHL.TV) after leaving practice Tuesday with an injury.

“He made some adjustments, so we’ll probably have more things later, whether he comes tomorrow or not, we’ll find out,” said coach Rick Tocchet on Tuesday.

The forward scored 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 45 games.

Come on Tyler Pitlick will fail in the long run with a lower body injury, Tocchet said.

Pitlick didn’t play in the last six minutes of a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and was defeated 5-2 to the Wild on Monday.

“I don’t think he’ll be back awhile,” said Tocchet. “I don’t know the timeline, but he won’t be back for a while. He won’t play more than a few games.”

Pitlick scored 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 38 games.

Arizona (20-21-5) leads St. Louis by one point for fourth place in the eight-man Honda West Division. The top four teams qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Alan Robinson