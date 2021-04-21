Cricket: Hyderabad finally gets first points, beats Punjab in IPL





CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got their first points of the season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Punjab Kings by nine wickets on Wednesday (April 21). Punjab folded to 120 in 19.4 overs after captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and chose to hit. Advertisement Advertisement Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 63 of 56 balls meant Hyderabad, which had lost three in a row, had no problems running-chasing this season as they crossed to 121-1 in 18.4 overs. Kane Williamson recovered from an awkward elbow that had kept the New Zealander out of the previous three games and was ready with 16 of 19 balls. Bairstow and captain David Warner (37) gave Hyderabad another strong start with 73 runs from 10 overs before Warner ran into the depths while throwing a big shot against left arm spinner Fabian Allen. It’s been very close in most games and didn’t get through. Probably due to carelessness, to be fair, Bairstow said when his team failed to take advantage of good starts in the previous three failed chases. Advertisement Advertisement Previously, Punjab’s top hitters continued to wrestle, especially West Indian duo Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran. The duo were ejected halfway through and left their team in trouble at 47-4 in the ninth. Gayle was stuck for the wicket for 15 by Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan and Pooran was eliminated for his third score of zero in four innings when he walked out without facing a ball. Fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who had previously removed lead-off hitter Mayank Agarwal (22), took two late wickets to finish 3-21. Left arm spinner Abhishek Sharma took 2-24. A few hitters were done and couldn’t get those 30s, 40s that we could get through, Rahul said. Every game from now on is important to us and we have always been in that situation where we get to a place where we have to win every game.

