Paralympic athletes in Brazil participate in a food and nutrition program





Brazilian Para athletes in track and field, swimming and weightlifting participated in two virtual meetings on nutrition and nutrition. Nearly 100 athletes took part in the first meeting before about 40 young people got involved in the second. The meetings are part of a partnership between the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) and Ajinomoto do Brasil, signed in 2019 to promote the benefits of amino acid intake for athletes. In 2019, gatherings that brought together table tennis and track and field competitions took place, while a similar activity was conducted with swimmers up to 19 years old before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic hit. Representatives from Ajinomoto do Brasil presented a series of lectures at the recent meeting to promote the role that nutrition can play in an athlete’s day-to-day life. Ajinomoto’s team of nutritionists presented athletes with the “Food to Win – Kachimeshi” program. Made in Japan and adopted by the country’s Olympic and Paralympic Committees since the early 2000s, the concept encourages a balanced diet that meets the needs of different styles and stages of life, contributing to the better performance of athletes . Seven-time Paralympic medalist Phelipe Rodrigues welcomed the nutritional gatherings Getty Images The experts talked about food groups and the importance of a balanced diet to achieve goals. “Our goal is to help them assimilate information so that they can make good choices and ensure a balanced and tasty diet with what they have available every day,” said Priscila Andrade, marketing nutrition manager at Ajinomoto do Brasil. The meetings also highlighted the benefits of amino acid consumption for muscle recovery. “The benefit of consuming amino acids through supplementation is the absorption time – an average of 15 to 30 minutes, compared to the four hours it takes to digest proteins, which are more structurally complex.” Alberto Martins, CPB technical director, said the Kachimeshi project was “extremely important” in ensuring that athletes understand the significance that healthy eating can have in delivering results. “This will facilitate better understanding when CPB nutritionists evaluate, guide and guide athletes in their nutrition,” said Martins. “Therefore, an educational project like this will provide benefits and grants for athletes to better understand nutritional guidelines.” Swimmer Phelipe Rodrigues, a winner of seven Paralympic medals, added: “A program like this is very valid for us athletes to keep abreast of the latest in sports nutrition and even more about high performance, in which every little improvement makes a significant difference in the results. “







