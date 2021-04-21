Brewers add depth in the field with Dee Strange-Gordon in a minor league deal

The Milwaukee Brewers recaptured some of the middle infield-depth they lost when Orlando Arcia was traded to Atlanta earlier in the month, when they officially made veteran Dee Strange-Gordon’s minor league signing on Wednesday.

We had been interested in Dee for a while, even before trading in Orlando, said David Stearns, president of Brewers’ baseball operations. We think he is still a good player and highly respected in the game.

We’ve tried to increase player depth, especially in the center of the infield. Dee can play all three infield positions (including third base) and would give him a chance to play on the sand. He can still see action in the outfield if we need it.

Strange-Gordon, a two-time all-star and former National League batting champion at Miami, spent spring training at Cincinnatis camp, but his chances of making the club hit the mark with the decision to leave Eugenio Suarez from move third base to the short stop. Rookie Jonathan India took over second base, allowing veteran Mike Moustakas to return to third base.

After the Reds released Strange-Gordon at the end of the camp, the Brewers reached a minor-league bid. He spent the last three seasons with Seattle after being traded there by the Marlins in the midst of a five-year deal, battling injuries for much of 2019-2020.

Strange-Gordon led the NL three times in stolen bases, sweeping 60 bases in 2017 and Stearns said speed is still a big part of his game.

We saw that in spring practice (Strange-Gordon stole four bases), Stearns said. We think he is a good fit for what he was looking for at the moment. We were happy to bring Dee into our organization and go to the alternate training location (in Appleton) to stay ready when we need him.

Outside of Arcia’s trade, the depth of the Brewers infield was thinned recently when second baseman Kolten Wong got onto the injured list with an oblique tension. Shortstop Luis Uras also sat out the last two games in San Diego with a cramp problem behind his right knee.

Wong is expected to be activated for the Chicago weekend series.

This is a signing that has pretty much depth, and I’m really thinking of Orlando’s trade, said manager Craig Counsell. He is again an infielder with big league experience. Get him ready and be a man available to us when needed.

Righties, righties and more judges

When the Padres announced that Dinelson Lamet would make his first start of the season in the series finale on Wednesday, it assured the Brewers that they would meet their 18th consecutive righthanded starting pitcher to open the season. That’s right, they have yet to face a lefty.

That range is expected to expand to at least 21 games as the Brewers play a weekend series in Chicago and the Cubs have no left-handers in their rotation. Prior to this season, 15 games in 2004 were the longest the team entered a season without facing a lefty.

It’s been a bit of a quirk, there’s no question about it, said manager Craig Counsell. We did know that the (NL Central) division is (mainly right-handed). That’s one thing we knew late in the off season. We understood that we would have a lot of right-handed starters in our division.

Looks like it’s going to be 21 in a row, and that’s clearly a huge number. It would be doubtful if we have such a stretch. Nine games against the Cubs (in April) are a big part of that, as they all have righthanded starters.

Currently, there are only four lefthanded starting pitchers in NL Central rotations and the Brewers have one Brett Anderson, who will pitch the first game in Chicago. Cincinnati only has one, former brewer Wade Miley, as does Pittsburgh with Tyler Anderson. St. Louis recently added their only leftist, Kwang Hyun Kim.

Counsell said the decision to exclude lefthanded slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the big league-squad was not specifically related to the high number of right-wing starters in the division. But he said the topic came up when he discussed the return of third baseman Travis Shaw, another left-wing slugger.

It wasn’t the reason (he was drawn) but it showed up, Counsell said. I know it stood up for Travis too, who told him there are a lot of right-handed starters in this division. This is a good place (for him) for that reason, and I think he recognized that.

The series of judges will finally end on Brewers’ next home stand against Miami and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lefty Trevor Rogers takes regular turns in the Marlins rotation and is on track to take on Milwaukee in the three-game series. The Dodgers, who play four games, have two left-handers in their rotation, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias.

Keston Hiura is given a time out

Collapsed first baseman Keston Hiura was out of the line-up for the series final against San Diego when Counsell tried to give him a break next to the teams scheduled for Thursday’s day off.

Hiura, whose offensive production dropped dramatically during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, has been in a slump this year since going 0-for-20 from the gate. He showed some signs of breaking out a week or so ago, but had only two hits in his last 20 at-bats with nine strikeouts, and had some bad swings on Tuesday-evening.

Overall, Hiura hit .118 with one homer, five RBI, a .250 OBP and .216 slugging percentage.

He’s not incarcerated yet, Counsell said. That is pretty clear, just the constant good bats, there have been none. What I always see about Keston, that’s a great sign, is when he pushes the ball in mid-air to the opposite field. That’s the enclosed Keston Hiura.

One day you saw some signs in St. Louis. He did hit some balls in the air in the home stand, but this series is a bit rough on him. I tried to give him a day today and a bad day tomorrow and get him out of there.

Tip of the cap

It was Corbin Burnes on the mound on Tuesday-evening when Billy McKinney made a remarkable dive catcher on a drive by Wil Myers down the left-field line to end the fourth inning.

Burnes raised his arms to celebrate as he walked off the field, his shutout still intact. After the game, he named it by far the play of the year.

Brett Anderson could relate to the sentiment and recalled a play on Wednesday that saved him in Game 3 of the 2012 American League Divisional Series when he pitched for the Oakland Ashes.

Coco Crisp robbed a Prince Fielder homerun in the playoffs for me, Anderson said. That was quite special. I’ll take that about Billy, no offense to Billy, but that was in the playoffs and kept them scoreless.

Who knows what happens for the rest of that collection? Corbin doesn’t allow too many baserunners to start with, but to save those runs, to save his pitch count, it was a phenomenal move.

Unlike Burnes, Anderson is a pitch-to-contact guy whose game plan is to try and keep the ball within the strike zone to induce ground ball outs. In that playoff game against the Detroit Tigers, Crisp jumped the wall of the midfield and got the drive back from Fielder, who was in his first post-Brewers season.

Detroit won the series 3-2.

You don’t really expect it to happen, but when it does, it feels good, of course, Anderson said. The throw that Corbin threw, I mean, it was a great throw. I don’t know how Myers got his hands in it.

But the one I threw Prince Fielder was a slider across the middle of the record, and for guys like that, you don’t usually get it back. But when Coco goes above the wall, it’s a damn good feeling.