Neil Walker Hopes Pine-Richland Avoids ‘Huge Black Eye’ From Soccer Coach Controversy | Trib HSSN

Wednesday April 21, 2021 | 3:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Pine-Richland catcher Neil Walker celebrates with pitcher Garrett Pampiks (3) after winning a WPIAL Class AAA semi-final in 2004.

Retiring professional baseball player Neil Walker, one of Pine-Richland’s most famous alumni, hopes the football coach’s controversial impeachment will not become a “big black eye” for the community.

2004 graduate Pine-Richland spoke with reporters on Wednesday and discussed plans to retire after 12 MLB seasons with the Pirates, Mets, Yankees, Brewers, Marlins and Phillies. When asked about his alma mater’s decision to replace football coach Eric Kasperowicz, Walker said he has been following the controversy but couldn’t say who is right or wrong.

“It was really hard to see what’s going on right now,” said Walker. “To be honest, I don’t know much about its intricacies, because there are pieces on display. Both sides somewhat speak their minds, but they also somewhat keep things close to the vest. So it would be unfair if I said more than I love this community. “

Walker, 35, was a three sports athlete at Pine-Richland when the Pirates pulled him out of high school in the first round of the 2004 MLB Draft. His wife Niki also went to Pine-Richland, and he said she was from planned to send their two children to the school district as well.

“I had a great education from Pine-Richland,” said Walker. “I had great coaches in basketball, soccer, baseball. My only brother attended Richland High School before it became Pine-Richland. I’ve seen the school go from 65 children per class to 400 plus it now is. You hope that whatever the outcome of this – one side or the other – it will somehow take a positive turn. Because everything that has happened so far has been hard to watch and hard to wrap your head around it. “

As a wide receiver for the Pine-Richland football team, Walker helped the Rams reach the WPIAL finals twice. In its senior season, they won the 2003 WPIAL Class AAA title and were second in the state.

Walker played for Clair Altemus, who led Kasperowicz as coach. Kasperowicz kept Walker connected to the football team over the years.

“My personal relationship with Coach Kasper has been fantastic,” said Walker. “I go to high school every year to talk to the kids.”

Pine-Richland broke ties with Kasperowicz last week after eight seasons. The Rams went 85-18 under him with four WPIAL titles and two state titles. Students, parents and community members had gathered in recent days demanding that the school recruit Kasperowicz and his assistants.

Peter Lyons, chair of the school council, said on Tuesday that the district chose not to renew Kasperowicz’s contract after a three-month investigation in “specific allegations of inappropriate student behavior and a wider allegation of misconduct with the football program, including, but not limited to, hazing, bullying, intimidation and rites of passage.”

Lyons said dozens of students, coaches and parents have been interviewed and an “in-depth” interview has been conducted with Kasperowicz.

“I think over time we’ll see how this turns out,” said Walker. “But as someone who has lived in this community for 32 of my 35 years, this is such a great place to live and a great place to raise children. You hope this doesn’t become a big black eye, especially on the football program, the sports programs and the community here. “

Chris Harlan is a tribune review writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

