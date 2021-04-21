No. 1 men’s tennis scheduled to take on No. 2 Lipscomb in ASUN semifinal

Tennis from FGCUMen ASUN Semi-final No. 2N Lipscomb (9-6) vs No. 1S FGCU (7-5) Date Time Friday April 23 // 11.30 am Place UNF Tennis Complex // Jacksonville, Fla. Live statistics SideArm Twitter @FGCU_MTen Instagram FGCU Tennis for men Facebook FGCU Tennis for men

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team (7-5) will play against No. 2N Lipscomb (9-6) on Friday, April 23 at 11:30 am in the semifinals of the ASUN men’s tennis championship 2021 at 11:30 am at the UNF Tennis Complex. . The Eagles entered the postseason as the number 1S seed after capturing the South Division Crown with a 5-1-run in conference play.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1N Liberty will take on No. 3S Kennesaw State at 9am. The semifinal winners will advance to the ASUN Championship on Saturday, April 24 at 10am, which will be streamed on ESPN +. Each of the Final Four games will be hosted by UNF at their Jacksonville home pitches. For more information about the AUSN Men’s Tennis Championship, click here.

In addition to the excitement of the postseason tournament, Eagles week was highlighted by their continued representation in the ITA Men’s Tennis rankings. Redshirt freshmen Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) checks in at No. 71 in singles, while the redshirt sophomore duo Pedro Maciel (Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Goliath Academy) and freshman Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Miami Palmetto / Louisville) is ranked 64th in doubles. Both Johnson and the Green & Blue couple have been mentioned every week since the first list for 2021 was released on March 24.

The Eagles

FGCU comes off a thrilling 4-3 quarter-final victory over No. 4 UNF. The game, which was played at the FGCU Tennis Complex, saw the Eagles fight back from a whopping 3-0 deficit. Johnson took the game for the Green & Blue with his three-set victory on the spot in the first singles match.

After dropping the doubles, the Eagles picked up crucial singles results from redshirt senior Felipe Ramirez (Armenia, Colombia / Florida Virtual School), junior redshirt Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia / Colegio Lujan) and freshman Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy / International School of Florence) to put the overall score at 3-3. Both Ramirez and Montes beat their opponents in straight sets, while Stefanacci needed three to take out UNF’s Jorge Nunez.

With his win, Johnson improved his singles season record to 9-3. He finished his first ASUN campaign with a 5-1 score against league opponents and finished the regular season 1-1 against nationally seeded opponents.

The Bisons

Lipscomb won 4-0 against No. 3N North Alabama in the ASUN quarter-final last Friday. The Bisons secured the doubles point and quickly grabbed a trio of straight-set wins in singles to beat the Lions. The result in doubles was the 10th time this season that the team recorded the early run, including the fifth against ASUN opponents.

Graduate student Pablo Caffarena leads the team as a returning Second Team All-ASUN honoree of the 2019 season. He and former teammate Victor Chaw were selected as the ASUN Doubles Pair of the Year at the end of that campaign and Caffarena was also placed in the All-Academic Team. This year he has a 5-1 score in singles in the league, including a split record against Liberty’s Nucaise Muamba, who is currently number 94 in ITA singles.

Friday’s game marks the third appearance in the last four for Lipscomb and the first since a run to the title game in 2017.

History

FGCU has a 10-3 all-time lead over the Bisons and has not lost to the team since 2012. The teams have faced each other only once before during the postseason, with the Eagles taking a 4-2 No. 6 Lipscomb victory in the 2017 ASUN Tennis Championship.

CJ WEBER

CJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber has a 103-86 (.541) overall record and a 43-19 (.672) record in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national rankings, an unbeaten streak of 14 games and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament – the program's first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the regular season and 2019 tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award, leading the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament.

