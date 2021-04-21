Patriot League Spring Field Hockey Championship starts Thursday (4.21.21)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. The 2020-21 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship kicks off Thursday, April 22, with a pair of semi-final games at Boston University’s New Balance Field. The best placed Terriers (4-0 PL) will be No. Received 4 Holy Cross (2-3 PL). No. 2 American (4-1 PL) meets No. 3 Bucknell (3-3 PL) at 5.30pm. Both games are available on ESPN +. Spectator policy for the 2020-21 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship is determined by the host institution. For up-to-date information on attending policy at Boston University, CLICK HERE. For more information on the 2020-21 Patriot League Spring Field Hockey Championship, CLICK HERE. DATE GAME | COVERAGE TIME Thursday, April 22 Semifinal No. 4 Holy Cross at No. 1 Boston University | ESPN + Afternoon Thursday, April 22 Semi-Final Round No. 3 Bucknell vs. No. 2 American | ESPN + 5.30 pm Saturday, April 24 2020-21 Patriot League Field Hockey Championships | ESPN + 1 o’clock in the afternoon NO. 4 HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS (2-3 PL) NONE. 1 BOSTON UNIVERSITY TERRIERS (4-0 PL)

New Balance Field / Boston, Mass. Afternoon (ESPN +)

LIVE STATS | WATCH Holy Cross All-League Honorees First-Team: Emily Devine (Sr., D); Second team: Caitlin Little (Jr., D), Gabby Venezia (So., M).

Crusader leaders Sophomore forward Rachel Perry leads Holy Cross with four points on two goals, while senior midfielder Kristen Weber and junior midfielder Lily Watson each have three points with one goal and one assist this season. Five different players have scored goals for the Crusaders this season. Freshman goalkeeper Brooke Ross has averaged 1.00 goals against and a serve percentage of .889 in two games, both wins. Boston University All-League Honorees First Team: Alexis Pettisani (Sr., B), Kathryn Scheerer (Sr., B); Second team: Miya Denison (Sr., F), Liz Ryan (Sr., M / F).

Terriers leader Scheerer leads the Terriers with seven points on three goals and one assist, while Ryan is second with six points on three goals. Sophomore forward Ellie McIntyre has two goals in the season and freshman midfielder Thalia Steenssens is second in the League with three assists. Second goalkeeper Caroline Kelly has averaged 1.31 goals against and a save percentage of .692 in three games this season. * Regular Season Meeting (March 7, 2021): Boston University 2, Holy Cross 1 BOX SCORE

Junior midfielder Rebecca Janes scored the fourth-quarter winning goal to lead the Terriers to a 2-1 victory in the season opener at Hart Turf Field in Worcester, Massachusetts.

* Scheerer scored the first goal of the game on an assist from Janes two minutes in the first quarter.

* Holy Crosss Weber tied the game at 12:55 in the first quarter. She led the Crusaders with four shots and three shots on target.

* BU’s Kelly made four saves and gave up one goal to take the win. EXAMPLES: HOLY CROSS | BOSTON UNIVERSITY NO. 3 BUCKNELL BISON (3-3 PL) VS. NO. 2 AMERICAN EAGLES (4-1 PL)

New Balance Field / Boston, Mass. 5:30 pm (ESPN +)

LIVE STATS | WATCH Bucknell All-League Honorees: First Team: Kaelyn Long (Sr., D); Erin Zielinski (Jr., D); Second team: Sarah Dimock (Sr., M), Leah Fogelsanger (Sr. M).

Bison Leaders: Freshman forward Rachel Apa and Long led the Bison with four points each. Apa scored two goals, while Long had one goal and two assists. The Bison had six different goalscorers in six games this season. Second goalkeeper Clara McCormick scored an average of 1.39 goals against and a 0.806 bailout percentage in five games this season. US Major Award Winners and All-League Honorees: Offensive Player of the Year: Noor Coenen (Sr., M); Defensive Player of the Year: Georgia Davies (Jr., D); Rookie of the Year: Bryn Underwood (Fr., GK); First team: Coenen, Davies; Second Team: Gaby De Kock (Sr., M)

Eagles Leaders: Coenen led the Patriot League in points per game (2.0) with three goals and four assists in the League. Junior forward Aidan Rossman is second in the team with four points on two goals. Nine different student athletes have scored goals for the Eagles this season. Underwood is one of the League and NCAA DI leaders in goals-against-average (.86) and save percentage (.783). * Regular Season Meeting (March 14, 2021): at American 4, Bucknell 0

BOX SCORE * Coenen finished with one goal and two assists, as four different Eagles scored goals in a 4-0 win over Bucknell at the William I. Jacobs Complex in Washington, DC

* The Eagles defense kept Bucknell to two shots and one shot on target, while Underwood shutout with one save.

EXAMPLES: BUCKNELL | AMERICAN ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continuously demonstrates that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Leagues is achieved while affiliated institutions remain committed to the foundational principle of admitting and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.

