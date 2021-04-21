Bathurst Friends Celebrate Robert Rooke’s 80th Birthday | Western lawyer





news, local news, THE easy camaraderie was evident around a table in the Bathurst City Center Wednesday morning. A group of schoolmates gather there weekly for a cup of coffee and a yarn and occasionally to “cure the ailments of the world”. However, it was no ordinary meeting on Wednesday, as one of the friends, Robert Rooke, was about to turn 80. Mr. Rooke is one of five – with Terry O’Connor, John Muldoon, Noel Smith and Selwyn Coles – who have gone to school. together in 1946 at the old St. Mary’s Primary on William Street. IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST: John Seaman and Colin White later joined the class when they moved on to the old De La Salle St Patrick’s School on the corner of George and Keppel, and have all been friends ever since. “Although we went in different directions as we got older, the friendship stayed there,” said Mr. Coles. “If we met on the street and hadn’t seen each other in a few years, it would be like we saw each other yesterday.” A coffee on Wednesday is a fixed arrangement. “There are five of us on a regular basis, six of us fairly regularly and seven of us occasionally,” said Mr Coles. ‘The whole class has been friends. We have a boy who lives in the Blue Mountains and when he comes to Bathurst he makes it a Wednesday, so he comes over for coffee. Mr. Coles said sports feature prominently in his memories of Mr. Rooke at school. “When we went to school at St. Pat’s we were all taken to where they play Australian rules today [George Park], “he said.” Rugby league was the sport at St Pat’s School. “We were taken there to see who would play in the juniors, that was four stones, 10 or something. And Rookie broke his leg that day in practice, so he never played rugby league all the school.” However, Mr. Rooke did play hockey, including for a state under the age of 16. “He and I spent a lot of time together,” said Mr. Coles. “We used to play tennis and table tennis. We were quite competitive with each other.” He was by far the better table tennis player, although at one point he helped me learn to play left-handed table tennis. “I am right-handed, but an industrial accident prevented me from using my right hand.” Mr. Coles said the coffee crew was always comfortable in the company of each other. And what do they talk about every week? “Nothing in particular,” he said. Just chat. Sometimes we heal the ills of the world, just like you. ‘ /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/1080972e-e0c3-4b0c-b48f-3e568541f5e2.JPG/r393_390_3664_2238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg GOOD NEWS







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos