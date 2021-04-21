2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship Moved





American football

21-4-2021 04:00:00 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced that the upcoming 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, originally slated to be played on the campus of the highest-ranked team at the end of the regular season, has been rescheduled. The title game is now being held at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss. We made the decision to move the upcoming SWAC Championship game to a neutral location due to the COVID-19-related game cancellations that directly affected Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. The canceled games would eventually have helped the Conference Office determine a host institution for the championship game based on our existing hosting tiebreak break policy. Without having the opportunity to thoroughly evaluate both teams with that policy, we felt that the only fair and just decision that could be made was to move the game to a neutral venue, McClelland said. The City of Jackson is delighted to host the SWAC Championship game and grateful for the opportunity to present Jackson to all of our visitors and friends, said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The atmosphere surrounding football in Jackson gives a great sense of place and pride in our community and this event will provide a welcome economic boost as part of Jackson’s 52-week tourism strategy. The championship game will be played on Saturday, May 1 at 2:00 PM CST and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and available live and on demand in the WatchESPN app. About the SWAC The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the most important HBCU conferences in the country and is currently among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams. The current championship competition offered by the league includes men’s league in baseball, basketball, cross-country skiing, soccer, golf, indoor track, outdoor track and tennis. Women’s competition is offered in the sports basketball, bowling, cross-country skiing, golf, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball. Follow the SWAC For a full coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook) and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org .

