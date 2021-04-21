Las Vegas Raiders host CCSD soccer teams for scrimmages at the Allegiant Stadium





In their ongoing commitment to the community, the Las Vegas Raiders will open the Allegiant Stadium this weekend to nine high school soccer teams in Clark County School District. The nine teams, selected by CCSD, each have two hours to use the Allegiant Stadium pitch for individual practice and sessions between teams. Workouts and scrimmages for CCSD student athletes begin Friday and will run for two days. The CCSD released the following today: The Las Vegas Raiders will host nine intrasquad scrimmages featuring CCSD student athletes. The randomly selected teams are: Foothill High School

Centennial High School

Liberty High School

Del Sol Academy

Sierra Vista high school

Arbor View High School

Elementary high school

Rancho High School

Chaparral high school The listed teams are subject to change based on COVID-19 protocols and procedures. De Zilver en Zwart is firmly anchored in promoting the game of football at youth level. This latest activity follows another event the Raiders staged related to Youth Football as the organization continues to engage with the community in 2021 during the pandemic. The Raiders recently teamed up with UNLV Football to create a virtual coaching clinic to high school coaches across Nevada. Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo, along with members of their respective staffs, teamed up to discuss team building, X’s and O’s strategy, leadership and football fundamentals with 70 Nevada prep coaches. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rod Marinelli, UNLV Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach Glenn Thomas and UNLV Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Peter Hansen also participated in the two-hour presentation that was free of charge to the coaches. It was also announced that Coach Gruden and the Raiders Foundation have combined $ 25,000 donations into a total of $ 50,000 going to Title 1 schools to help with their equipment football programs. This month, the Raiders named Las Vegas High School Girls Flag Football Coach Jon Hicks Tom Flores as Coach of the Year for 2020. Named after two-time Super Bowl-winning Coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the Tom Flores High School Coach of The Weekly Program promotes high school football, giving high school coaches and teams the recognition they deserve. Previous accolades have included Liberty High Coach Rich Muraco (2019) and Vegas Canyon Springs High School Head Coach Gus McNair (2018). Last month, the Raiders honored the Apex Predators, a flag football team from Henderson, with a tour of the Allegiant Stadium. The Apex Predators won the 9U and 12U Boys division tournaments while representing the Raiders at the NFL FLAG Bowl in Tampa earlier this year. The Raiders also donated football equipment to the following high schools earlier this year: Southern Nevada Las Vegas High, Clark High, Mojave High, Durango High, Rancho High, Sierra Vista High, Spring Valley High, Silverado High, Democracy Prep, Northern Nevada Reno’s Proctor R Hug High and Sparks (NV) High. As a result of his nomination to the Pro Bowl, Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller had the opportunity to present NFL Foundation scholarships to organizations of their choice. Jacobs chose Mojave High School of North Las Vegas and Waller chose Eldorado High School of Las Vegas as the beneficiaries of the $ 5,000 scholarships.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos