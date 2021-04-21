No. 4-seed Ladies Tennis falls in SEC quarter-finals





Tuscaloosa, Ala. No. 4-seed LSU Women’s Tennis was defeated by No. 5-seed Tennessee with a score of 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the SEC tournament on Wednesday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. With the loss, LSU drops to 14-5 during the season while Tennessee improves to 17-7. Selling points “Difficult ending to our record-breaking SEC season,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We are very proud of the way they have progressed and improved this season. While we have taken a step back today in some areas, we have two weeks to get healthy and improve in key areas so we can come.” to make a run up. the NCAA tournament. “ “We’ve put ourselves in an excellent position to host an NCAA Regional and this team deserves that, but we’ll wait to see where the chips fall on May 3.” Doubles results The duo of Carly Briggs and Rebeka Mertena struck first for the Lady Vols, beating junior Anna Loughlan and sophomores Safiya Carrington by a score of 6-2 in the No. 3 doubles. Tennessee took the doubles with a win over No. 2, where the No. 31-seeded duo of Esther Adeshina and Daria Kuczer beat the No. 84 senior duo Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley with a score of 6-4. Singles results No. 47-ranked Corley grabbed the Tigers’ lone point of the afternoon to kick off the action in singles, beating No. 67 Briggs in straight sets at No. 3 singles. Corley and Briggs contested an even first set before Corley was able to advance and win 6-4. In the second set, Corley didn’t drop a game on his way to blank Briggs 6-0 and make it 1-1 in the afternoon. The Lady Vols took a 2-1 after Kuczer defeated sophomores Maggie Cubitt on the number 4. Kuczer claimed the first set with a score of 6-2 before holding back Cubitt’s late rise in the second to win 6-4. The lead was extended to 3-1 after Johanna defeated Silva sophomore Nina Geissler at number 6. Silva got off to a quick start, dropping one game in a 6-1 victory in the first set. In the second set, Geissler and Silva went back and forth until Silva narrowly held her back and won 7-5 to win the straight set. The match was clinched at No. 1, where No. 85 Mertena defeated No. 110 Carrington. Mertena claimed the first set 6-2 before Carrington responded with a win of its own in the second, which narrowly left Mertena 6-4 behind. In the third set, Mertena recovered and defeated Carrington 6-1 to advance Tennessee to the semifinals of the SEC tournament. Next one The NCAA Selection Show takes place Monday, May 3 at 5:00 p.m. CT on NCAA.com. Social center For more information about the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten. # 17 Tennessee 4, # 10 LSU 1 Singles competition 1. # 85 Rebeka Mertena (UT) beats. # 110 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 2. # 54 Taylor Bridges (LSU) vs. # 97 Eleonora Molinaro (UT) 6-3, 6-6, unfinished 3. # 47 Paris Corley (LSU) def. # 67 Carly Briggs (UT) 6-4, 6-0 4. Daria Kuczer (UT) beats. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-2, 6-4 5. Eden Richardson (LSU) vs. Tenika McGriffin (UT) 4-6, 6-5, unfinished 6. Johanna Silva (UT) defeats. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-1, 7-5 Doubles competition 1. Eden Richardson / Maggie Cubitt (LSU) vs. Tenika McGriffin / Eleonora Molinaro (UT) 4-5, unfinished 2. # 31 Esther Adeshina / Daria Kuczer (UT) beats. # 84 Taylor Bridges / Paris Corley (LSU) 6-4 3. Carly Briggs / Rebeka Mertena (UT) def. Safiya Carrington / Anna Loughlan (LSU) 6-2 Match Notes: Tennessee 17-7; National ranking # 17 LSU 14-5; National ranking # 10 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3.2); Singles (3,4,6)







