Sports
TTC Fulda-Maberzell takes out the second team in the Grand League
Oberliga instead of third Bundesliga: the second table tennis team of TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell will bake smaller sandwiches from next season.
Maperzell – The Oberliga Hessen will be the new home base of the second table tennis team of Fulda-Maberzell. In recent years, the Bundesliga reserve has actually been promoted to the second division, only to allow local fan Bo Ming to make the jump into the first division in Germany. The goal has been achieved, and now everyday life in TTC is back – and with good reason.
The financial losses in care brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic have left no trace for the people of Maperzel. Saving is the order of the day as priority is given to the first team in the German league, which closed the season with a conciliatory 3-0 win over Bad Homburg in 10th place.
Table tennis: TTC Fulda-Maberzell pulls the second team to Oberliga Hessen
For this reason, the council decided to take two classes of Team Two to a deeper level in Oberliga Hessen. “In addition to the financial side, it was important to us that the players wanted to play in the league,” explains sports director Johannes Hodges.
So far, player and coach Cheng Yu Ming and former national player Mabrazell Hansi Fischer have promised the top flight. It cannot be assumed that the best players in the front pair will get bored. Because the strength of the team in the regional league and the premier league will be reduced to four players from next season, this will have consequences for the quality of the divisions, which will then become stronger. A number of second-tier players occasionally face tryouts in the top division’s front pair cross-section.
TTC Fulda-Maberzell: Qing Yu Meng and Hansi Fischer have confirmed the Table Tennis League
“It was crucial for Hanse to play some games in the First Division in the Frankfurt area, where he has short trips,” said Hodges, pointing to another characteristic. In the back-to-back cross, veteran Maperzel Arnaud Kossler and the young Greek Eunice Papadopoulos would be looking for points.
“We still have private talks about the third team to stay in the League,” said Hodges.
