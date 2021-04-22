Cubs Ian Happ could sacrifice a few chickens to break through collapse





The ball shot off the Ian Happs bat at 101 mph, the Cubs’ hardest touch in the entire game. Happ had already made four errors in the at bat and remained disciplined on two balls out of the zone. Then Happ got a low fastball to hit, and he drove it into the game. But Met’s shortstop Francisco Lindor was there to catch the sharp ground ball and throw out Happ to end the inning. That 3-1 run by the Cubs that won against the Mets on Tuesday summed up how Happs’ season is going. Happ came into play on Wednesday and led the team in a walk (11) and made constant hard contact. But among the Cubs’ daily starters, he has the second worst batting average (.160) and lowest slugging percentage (.220). You have to trust the process and trust the baseball gods, Happ said on Wednesday before the second game of the three-game series against the Mets. And it’s been a long season, they’ll be good to me at some point. You may be offering some chickens here. Happ barely cracked a smile and let the reference to the Major League movie hang in the air. Despite Happ’s low hit numbers due to traditional measures, other statistics paint a brighter picture. The expected batting average (.232) and slugging percentage (.447) of the leadoff hitters are much higher than their standard counterparts. Happ also pointed to his expected weighted average on base (.363), flyball rate (23.5%), walk rate (17.5%), hard-hit percentage (50%), and barrel percentage (11.8%). ) as promising signs. If the expected is much better than the results you get, that’s a confidence boost, Happ said. If it’s the other way around, if you’re really lucky and your stats don’t look that good, you can mess with you. But that’s this game. It plays with the mental side, and it says, Hey, the expected stuff is really good, keep hammering on that. Don’t look at the sign there, regardless of the number with the number in front of it. For a man who had just casually dropped xwOBA into the conversation, this was a less analytical approach. Just look at the set of statistics that make the batter look better? Whatever makes you feel good, Happ said with a chuckle. That’s part of the game, it’s all trust. To download Download MyTeams today!













