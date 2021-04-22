Kwibuka T20 tournament scheduled for June 2021





The Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) has announced his intentions to host the Kwibuka T20 tournament from June 4-13 in Kigali. Held on an annual basis since its inception in 2014, the tournament had to be canceled last year due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is a commendable RCA initiative to commemorate the millions of lives lost in the horrific genocide in Rwanda. The 2019 edition featured women’s teams from regional neighbors Uganda, Tanzania and newcomers Mali competing against the hosts in a double round robin league format. RCA’s tournament announcement is based on approval from the Department of Sports, which recently released a bulletin allowing men’s and women’s cricket teams to resume training for their upcoming competitions. Kwibuka will have full ICC status, allowing the participating countries to play for ICC ranking points. In addition, it also gives the teams the opportunity to hone their skills in preparation for the Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Botswana. From now on, the qualifying tournaments for Africa would take place in the month of September. – Advertisement – The aim is to improve the performance of Rwandas in the men, women and the national teams under 19. We are aware that improving performance requires you to win and if you win the tournament you will move up the ICC rankings, RCA Secretary General Julius Mbaraga said in a statement to The New Times. While the final format has not yet been finalized, it is clear that RCA has expanded invitations to Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Botswana, Malawi, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to participate in the tournament. According to the association, they play with strict COVID-19 protocols. This includes things like the mandatory use of masks, social distance, temperature controls, testing, and the provision of disinfectants for players, crew and equipment. 100% Cricket Participation Program of the Year Rwanda RCA, in partnership with Cricket Builds Hope, has done an exemplary job of using cricket as a tool for the empowerment of women. The efforts of both organizations were officially recognized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last year with an award of ‘100% Cricket Participation Program of the Year’. You are reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport and a mission to inspire the association to grow the game. Make sure to visit our home page for all the latest newssubscribefor regular updates, and follow up on ECTwitter,Facebook,LinkedInandYouTube. Not sure where to start? Check out our list of features, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast. Support us from US $ 2 per month and receive exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.







