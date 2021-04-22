The UAlbany Men’s Lacrosse will be a weekend long football and golf team





Given an unexpected hiatus in their schedule, the University at Albany Lacrosse team turned into a football and golf team last weekend.

The Great Danes held a two-handed soccer game last Friday, the day they would play in Vermont until that game was delayed by the COVID-19 protocol within the Catamounts program.

Subsequently, UAlbany had a previously scheduled golf outing at Frear Park golf course in Troy on Saturday. “It was great,” said UAlbany head coach Scott Marr. “We had a great time. I didn’t play as well as I liked, but Jakob (Patterson) and Graydon (Hogg) were pretty cool. They were in the 80s, so it was fun. It was a good time to be there. There weren’t many people, so we were able to have some kind of interaction between holes and stuff, which was cool. Good bonding time for some guys, you know? “ Hogg, a second strike, said he shot an 87. “It was fun,” said Hogg. “It was absolutely fun. Jacob kicked all our butts. “ 1 from 8 Buy photo Lori Van Buren / Albany Times Union Show more Show less 2 from 8 Steve McLaughlin / UAlbany Athletics Show more Show less 3 from 8 4 from 8 Buy photo Paul Buckowski / Albany Times Union Show more Show less 5 from 8 Mark Singelais / Times Union Show more Show less 6 from 8 7 from 8 Syracuse Athletic Communication Show more Show less 8 from 8 On Friday, Marr decided to postpone the touch football game until April 28 instead of practicing with the Vermont game. “That was a nice band for everyone,” said Marr. “They had already prepared footballs and came out. I couldn’t say no so we had a good time playing soccer for about an hour and a half … What it really did was give some guys a chance to rest, guys who are a little confused. Probably gave them three or four days to avoid banging or playing lacrosse stuff. It was good for us. “ Marr said the players are divided into football teams by class. Marr said sophomore midfielder Darien LaPietro, a former Burnt Hills quarterback, was impressed by the throw-down and junior defender Elijah Gash, son of former NFL fullback Sam Gash, scored a pair of touchdowns. Marr said the time off UAlbany did well ahead of Saturday’s game against NJIT at noon. “We came out this week, we had a really good training week,” said Marr. “I think the days off were really positive.”

